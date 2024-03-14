Scorpius Holdings Accepted as a Member of the US Government’s BioMaP-Consortium

Provides Access to Growth Funding and Enhanced Access to Federal Projects

DURHAM, N.C., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpius Holdings, Inc (NYSE American: SCPX), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced that it has been accepted into the Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Preparedness Consortium (BioMaP-Consortium), a part of the National Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Partnership. The BioMap-Consortium has a $20 billion funding ceiling, through which it provides growth funding, as well as streamlined access to servicing government-funded manufacturing programs.



The BioMaP-Consortium supports the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and is comprised of industry partners across the drug and vaccine manufacturing supply chain, including manufacturers of raw materials and consumables, developers of innovative manufacturing technologies, and suppliers of fill finish services. This consortium seeks to expand the industrial and manufacturing base for medical countermeasures to include the requisite capabilities, flexibilities, and strategies to secure needed medical supplies to meet the nation’s public health preparedness and response requirements.

Jeff Wolf, CEO of Scorpius, stated, "We are honored to be accepted as a member of the BioMaP-Consortium, which provides Scorpius opportunities to support biomanufacturing programs focused on the nation’s medical countermeasure programs, while providing biomanufacturing capacity and capabilities to defend against pandemics and other emerging threats. We look forward to building upon our track record of supporting infectious disease and biodefense programs on behalf of BARDA, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, and the U.S. Department of Defense.”

Scorpius Holdings, Inc.

Scorpius Holdings Inc. is an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on rapidly advancing biologic and cell therapy programs to the clinic and beyond. Scorpius offers a broad array of analytical testing, process development, and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies at its state-of-the-art facilities in San Antonio, TX. With an experienced team and new, purpose-built U.S. facilities, Scorpius is dedicated to transparent collaboration and flexible, high-quality biologics biomanufacturing. For more information, please visit www.scorpiusbiologics.com.

