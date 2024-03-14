AMMO, Inc. Announces Launch of Multi-Item Cart and Single Payment Portal on GunBroker.com to Streamline Customer Experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP) (“AMMO” or the “Company”) the owner of GunBroker.com , the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries, and a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components, announces the official launch of new tools to enhance the customer experience at GunBroker.com that incorporates a new multi-item cart and single payment portal.



The multi-item cart allows customers to purchase multiple items from different sellers, with a single checkout and payment. Previously, buying more than one item required a corresponding number of checkouts for each purchase. Firearms and accessories, such as holsters, magazines, ammunition, etc., will all be incorporated into the new system that will require users only enter their federal firearms license (FFL), payment and shipping information one time. Any coupon or discounts offered by sellers, applied once, will automatically be applied to all eligible items. The cart will display orders requiring payment from auctions that customers have won along with immediate purchase items the user added to the cart. All these items can be checked out and paid for together.

“The addition of this functionality will make the GunBroker.com experience much more familiar to the typical online shopper,” said Jared Smith, AMMO, Inc. chief executive officer. “While we got our start as an auction site, GunBroker.com has evolved over the past 25 years to include immediate purchase options. A multi-item cart makes it that much faster to shop in a more familiar manner for restricted and non-restricted items.”

In addition, the checkout process has been streamlined, requiring single entry shipping information. Customers will select a FFL holder for restricted items and a shipping address for non-restricted items as the system automatically completes that transaction with the seller.

“As a marketplace, there has always been a slightly greater degree of work required to buy several items at once,” added Smith. “By adding this functionality, we’re taking on that burden for the buyer and making it quicker and easier to complete their shopping.”

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes its own branded munitions, including its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, and armor piercing rounds for military use. For more information, please visit: www.ammo-inc.com .

About GunBroker.com

GunBroker.com is the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Aside from merchandise bearing its logo, GunBroker.com currently sells none of the items listed on its website. Third-party sellers list items on the site and Federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents. Launched in 1999, GunBroker.com is an informative, secure and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, air guns, archery equipment, knives and swords, firearms accessories and hunting/shooting gear online. GunBroker.com promotes responsible ownership of guns and firearms. For more information, please visit: www.gunbroker.com .

