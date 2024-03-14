Milestone Scientific Commences Sales of CompuFlo® Epidural Disposables within Omaha Pain Physicians

Follows successful evaluation by Omaha Pain Physicians’ founder and medical director, Dr. Matthew Stottle, reporting 100% success

ROSELAND, N.J., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that it has commenced sales of CompuFlo® Epidural disposables to Omaha Pain Physicians, a comprehensive medical pain management center in Omaha, NE. Omaha Pain Physicians is focused on treating patients with acute and chronic pain.



Adoption of the technology by this clinic follows a successful evaluation process by its founder and medical director, Dr. Matthew Stottle, an interventional pain medicine physician, who is board-certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology in both anesthesiology and pain medicine.

He received his medical degree from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine and has been in practice for over 10 years. Dr. Matthew Stottle has expertise in treating neck pain and spine problems, among other conditions.

Dr. Matthew Stottle completed 10 cases using the CompuFlo Epidural system at Omaha Pain Physicians, in which he reported 100% success. The evaluation included Epidural Steroid Injection (ESI) procedures within the lumbar, thoracic and cervical thoracic junction of the spine.

Dr. Matthew Stottle stated, “CompuFlo offers significant safety enhancements when performing an ESI procedure. In turn, this provides a safer method to deliver the medication to the treatment area.”

Arjan Haverhals, CEO and president of Milestone Scientific, stated, “We are pleased to witness the adoption of our technology by an additional pain management clinic. Similar to preceding practices, Omaha Pain Physicians conducted a successful evaluation period, reinforcing the ongoing success and safety of the CompuFlo system, which we believe will help advance our efforts on the reimbursement front. We appreciate the support of Dr. Stottle, which illustrates his commitment to incorporating the latest technologies to ensure the best patient outcomes.”

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology-focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific’s computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2022. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact: David Waldman or Natalya Rudman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Email: mlss@crescendo-ir.com

Tel: 212-671-1020