Dr Ozan Ozerk met with Seth Yeager, the Deputy Chief of the Political & Economic Section of the US Embassy in Lithuania
VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European Merchant Bank (EMBank) founder Dr Ozan Ozerk and Seth Yeager, Deputy Chief of the Political and Economic Section of the US Embassy in Lithuania met in Vilnius. During the meeting, they discussed global economic growth prospects, key geopolitical issues, and the unique opportunities for Lithuanian fintech companies, emphasising the prospect of US banks investing in Lithuania and a growing US presence in the Lithuanian economy. EMBank was represented at the meeting by Dr Ozan Ozerk, founder of the bank, Ekmel Cilingir, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and Sarp Demiray, CEO.
Dr Ozerk was one of the entrepreneurs who realised the importance of the Lithuania’s positive outlook on fintech startups. Selecting Lithuania as the ideal place to start the fintech-friendly, EU-licensed bank he envisioned building, he founded EMBank there in 2018. Today, EMBank is one of Ozan Ozerk’s prominent businesses and a favoured banking partner of many fintechs worldwide.
EMBank provides corporate banking to businesses in Lithuania, with services including business accounts, lending, international money transfers, and payments. EMBank’s offer to fintechs in Lithuania and worldwide includes business and safeguarding accounts, international payment rails, and a robust, highly capable Banking-as-a-Service infrastructure.
