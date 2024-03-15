Veterinary Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The veterinary services market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $194.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Veterinary Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the veterinary services market size is predicted to reach $194.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

The growth in the veterinary services market is due to global meat production. North America region is expected to hold the largest veterinary services market share. Major players in the veterinary services market include Mars Inc., Zoetis Inc., VCA Inc., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Qiagen N.V., Pets at Home Group PLC, BluePearl Pet Hospital, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC.

Veterinary Services Market Segments

• By Type: Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services

• By Type of Service: Onsite, Offsite

• By Type of Animal: Livestock, Companion Animals

• By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

• Subsegments Covered: Routine Examinations, Non-surgical Procedures, Surgical Procedures, Pet Animals Laboratory Testing Services, Livestock Laboratory Testing Services

• By Geography: The global veterinary services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Veterinary services refer to a type of service that is engaged in providing veterinary services to pets, farm animals, and animals kept in zoos and wildlife parks, including animal hospitals and veterinary clinics that provide consultation services, treatment, and curative medicines to animals to improve their health and life cycles.

