5PL Industry : Expected Market Growth from $9.21 Billion in 2025 to $17.30 Billion in 2035, with 6.5% CAGR

Fifth-party Logistics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2035

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Fifth-Party Logistics Market by Type (Transportation, Warehousing, and Other Services) and Application (E-commerce, Traders, Logistics Company, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2035."

𝐅𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟓 :

The global market size of fifth-party logistics industry is anticipated to be valued at $9.21 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach $17.30 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2025 to 2035.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Toll Holdings Ltd

Boston Consulting Group

Maine Pointe

DHL International

McKinsey & Company

Deloitte

Renaissance Network Reinvent

Bain and Company

5PL Logistics Solutions LLC

MGL Global Logistics

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 :

Rise in the efficiency of supply chain & management systems, expansion of the e-commerce industry, and increase in international trade drive the growth of the global fifth-party logistics market. On the other hand, government barriers for logistics companies and complex supply chain impede the market growth to some extent. However, introduction of blockchain and technological advancements are anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟓 :

Based on application, the e-commerce segment is expected to hold the lion's share in 2025, and contribute to more than half of the global fifth-party logistics market. This segment is anticipated to continue its lead during the forecast period. However, the logistics company segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.9% by 2035. 5PL companies serve third-party logistic companies by acting as logistics aggregators, and they aggregate third-party logistics demands into bulk volumes for more favorable rates. This drives the growth of the segment. The report also includes an analysis of the traders segment.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟓 :

By type, the transportation segment is expected to contribute to more than half of the global fifth-party logistics market share by 2025, and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the increase in demand to construct, organize and implement multimodal transportation methods which provide optimum route planning for minimizing transportation costs. The warehousing segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.9% by 2035. This is due to increase in demand for automated warehousing distribution systems effective distribution.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 :

Based on region, Asia-Pacific followed by North America is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. This is owing to the growth of thee-commerce industry, rise in international trade in the region. However, the market across Europe would lead the global fifth-party logistics market by contributing to more than one-third of the total market share by 2025.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 :

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the government across the globe was forced to implement strict lockdowns and make social distancing compulsory to curb the spread of the virus. This resulted in a severe drop in global trade, significantly reducing demand for logistics across the globe.

Moreover, due to the nationwide lockdown, logistics service providers were obliged to partially or entirely shut down their operations, causing supply chain delays.

However, there has been rise in pharmaceutical and e-commerce sales during the pandemic, which has improved the demand for the logistics business.

