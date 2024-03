Market Size of Three-Wheeler Industry to Hit USD 37.5 Billion by 2032 with 11% CAGR Growth

Three-Wheeler Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by FUEL TYPE : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Three-Wheeler Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Carrier and Load Carrier), and Fuel Type (Petrol/CNG, Diesel, and Electric): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032".

๐“๐ก๐ซ๐ž๐ž-๐–๐ก๐ž๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ

The global market size of three-wheeler industry was valued at $14.3 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $37.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11% from 2023 to 2032.

๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฆ๐ž ๐๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก

The escalating global carbon emissions resulting from fuel combustion have become an important concern for governments and environmentalists in recent years. This has increased the demand for electric three-wheelers globally, contributing to market expansion. In addition, surge in international fuel prices, environmental pollution, and traffic congestion, particularly in urban regions, has further accelerated the adoption of electric three-wheelers.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฉ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ซ ๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ซ ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ก๐ข๐ฉ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐

Based on vehicle type, the passenger carrier segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Three-wheelers are less costly when compared to other vehicle types; therefore, they are preferred. However, the load carrier is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to low-upfront cost and excellent cost to performance ratio. In addition, the load carrier segment drives the growth of the global three-wheeler market during the forecast period, owing to the growth of the e-commerce sector and last mile connectivity.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐๐ข๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฅ๐ž๐š๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ก๐ข๐ฉ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐

Based on fuel type, the diesel segment held the highest market share in 2022 as the diesel engines provide relatively more power output along with better efficiency than petrol/CNG three-wheelers. Thus, these are perfectly suitable for both passenger and load carrier three-wheelers. However, the electric segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2032, as the electric three-wheelers are relatively cheaper, efficient, and eco-friendly.

๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to growing inclination towards electric three-wheelers over traditional counterparts. This shift is attributed to factors such as their lightweight design, eco-friendly characteristics, lower power requirements, and cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, the increase in initiatives by governments in the region, particularly in India, to promote environmental-friendly vehicles and develop supporting infrastructure are expected to boost the demand for electric three-wheelers.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

Bajaj Auto Limited

Piaggio & C. S.p.A.

Atul Auto Limited

Speego Vehicles Co Pvt Limited

Terra Motors

Baxy Limited

ZUPERIA AUTO PRIVATE LIMITED

Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd.

TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ :

The three-wheeler market study spans across 16 countries, providing regional and segment analysis for each country in terms of value ($million) during the projected period from 2023 to 2032.

The study integrates high-quality data, professional opinions, and analysis, along with critical independent perspectives. The research approach aims to present a well-balanced view of global markets, aiding stakeholders in making informed decisions to achieve their ambitious growth objectives.

A thorough review of over 3,700 product literature, annual reports, industry statements, and other comparable materials from major industry participants was conducted to enhance the understanding of the market dynamics.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global three wheelers market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

