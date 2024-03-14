Sic Gan Power Semiconductor Market To Hit $7.05 bn By 2030, Driven By Increase in Demand for Power Electronics Modules

Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly half of the global market share.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the SiC GaN Power Semiconductor Market covers Material (SiC and GaN), Product (Power MOSFET, IGBT, Thyristor, Power Diode, and Others), Application (Power Conversion, Driving Motors, and Stabilizing Power), and Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Energy & Power, Electronics, Automotive, and Healthcare): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

The global SiC GaN power semiconductor market size was valued at $0.79 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.05 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 27.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Power semiconductors are components used to convert energy from one form to another at various stages between the points of energy generation and energy consumption. Traditionally, silicon-based devices have been predominantly used for high-voltage applications, however, new materials such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitrate (GaN) for power applications are gaining popularity to take advantage of superior material properties. Silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) have higher band gap energies than silicon as well as other attributed benefits to power semiconductors devices.

The higher band gap energies lead to reduced leakage current and are also favorable for another common power device, the Schottky Barrier Diode. Other advantageous material properties of SiC and GaN over traditional silicon include better heat conduction and lower resistance in bulk structures. These attributes to gain in momentum of the SiC GaN power semiconductor market (SiC GaN 전력 반도체 시장).

Significant factors that impact growth of the SiC GaN power semiconductor market include increase in demand for power electronics modules across various industry verticals, advantages of compound semiconductors (SiC) over silicon-based technology, rise in installation of solar photovoltaic panels for electricity generation, decrease in prices of GaN semiconductor, rise in demand for GaN power semiconductor for wireless charging, and increase in requirement of GaN devices for commercial RF applications.

However, lack of availability of GaN material, high wafer cost of SiC semiconductors, and complexity in supply chain and designing process of SiC semiconductor technology hampers the SiC GaN power semiconductor market growth. On the contrary, advent of 5G communication, and government initiatives in HVDC and smart grid are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the SiC GaN power semiconductor market analysis during the forecast period.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global SiC GAN power semiconductor market based on material, product, application, industry vertical, and region.

Based on material, the SiC segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the GaN segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 30.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than one-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the automotive segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 30.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific holds a significant share in the global SiC GaN power semiconductor market. China dominates the market share in this region, owing to presence of several leading manufacturers in the region. Besides, increasing demand for consumer electronics and rise in infrastructure development have also contributed to the growth of SiC GaN power semiconductor in the region.

The key players profiled in the report include Fujitsu Limited, Infineon Technologies, Maxim Integrated, Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, and Toshiba Corporation. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the SiC GaN power semiconductor market (SiC GaNパワー半導体市場).

Key Findings of The Study

• In 2020, the SiC segment accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period.

• The power MOSFET and IGBT segments together accounted for more than 25.0% of the SiC GaN power semiconductor market share in 2020.

• The automotive segment of the SiC GaN power semiconductor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 30.5% during the forecast period.

• Asia-Pacific contributed major share in the SiC GaN power semiconductor market, accounting for more than 45.0% share in 2020.