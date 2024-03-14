InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Permanent Seats Attached to Fencing for Comfortable Seating at Outdoor Events
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharon O. of Greensboro, NC is the creator of the Sports Field Fencing with Pull Down Seating, a multipurpose seat permanently attached to a fence, offering a place to sit while at an outdoor event. The seat is secured to a fence via a track system, expanding to function as a place to sit and retracting flush against the fence when not in use. The seating system is attached to a wire or chain link fence via a plate with tracks.
The tracks receive rollers which hold the seat in a stable and secure position. The seat folds flush against the fence and is secured with a locking mechanism when not in use. The seat can be comprised of plastic and aluminum with a padded or non-padded seat. A series of bars facilitate expansion and retraction of the seat, enabling it to be secured in a comfortable seated position when expanded. Users can sit on the seat, enjoy an outdoor event, and simply fold it flush against the fence once the event is over. The device eliminates the need to bring portable outdoor chairs to an event, saving extensive time and effort when sitting with friends and family.
Currently, portable outdoor seating commonly consists of flimsy folding chairs stored and transported in bags. These seats are used for a wide variety of events, and are commonly found at baseball games, soccer matches, football games, and several other youth and recreational sporting events. Consumers are consistently seeking lightweight, compact, and easily transportable seating options for these activities.
Manufacturers have been focusing on innovative designs and materials to enhance the comfort, durability, and portability of outdoor chairs. Features such as lightweight materials, easy folding mechanisms, and compact storage solutions are highly valued by consumers. Despite these innovations, portable chairs and seats are often uncomfortable and a pain to carry. Instead of offering portable seating, the Sports Field Fencing with Pull Down Seating offers a permanent solution that can be used by anyone at these types of events. The versatile and comfortable chair would be a significant enhancement over current options and would expand a manufacturer’s product line.
Sharon filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Sports Field Fencing with Pull Down Seating product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Sports Field Fencing with Pull Down Seating can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
