EMBank Founder Dr Ozan Ozerk met with the Turkish Ambassador to Lithuania
EINPresswire.com/ -- Turkish Ambassador to Lithuania Görkem Baris Tantekin received representatives of the European Merchant Bank (EMBank) in Vilnius. During the visit, the Bank's founder, Dr Ozan Ozerk, Chairman of the Supervisory Board Ekmel Cilingir, and CEO Sarp Demiray gave the ambassador a presentation on EMBank and its plans for business development. The meeting attendees also discussed how Lithuania can benefit from Turkey's experience in financial services and e-government services.
Dr Ozan Ozerk is a serial entrepreneur and a globally renowned figure in fintech. Lithuania has been recognised as a home base for many successful fintech entrepreneurs in the past decade. Dr Ozerk was one of the entrepreneurs who realised the importance of the country’s positive outlook on fintech startups. Preferring Lithuania as the ideal place to start the fintech-friendly, EU-licensed bank he envisioned building, he founded EMBank there in 2018. Today, EMBank is one of Ozan Ozerk’s prominent businesses and a favoured banking partner of many fintechs worldwide.
EMBank’s fintech offer includes business and safeguarding accounts, international payment rails, and a robust, highly capable Banking-as-a-Service infrastructure. EMBank also provides corporate banking to businesses in Lithuania, with services including business accounts, lending, international money transfers, and payments.
In recent years, bilateral relations between Lithuania and Turkey have been strengthened at the political level and in business relations. Last year, a Memorandum of Understanding on closer cooperation between the two countries' business communities was signed, and international forums and other events were organised with the participation of Turkish business representatives. Turkey is also known for its automotive, electronics, steel products, arms, oil, and construction industries and is one of the leading countries in financial services technology.
With several Turkish citizens holding positions in the bank, EMBank is directly involved in the rapidly developing business relations between Lithuania and Turkey. EMBank’s CEO, Sarp Demiray, is the first president of the Turkish-Lithuanian Chamber of Commerce, founded in February 2024. EMBank considers the banking industry's experience in Turkey highly valuable, especially in successfully adapting digital technologies.
Furthermore, EMBank’s founder, Dr Ozan Ozerk, is keenly interested in the Turkish fintech industry. Ozan Elektronik Para (Ozan Electronic Money), a fully licensed EMI in Turkey, is another of Dr Ozerk’s prominent fintech setups. The company offers its services on ozan.com and its Ozan SuperApp mobile application.
