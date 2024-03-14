Market Size of Automotive Cybersecurity Industry Surges to $32.41 Billion by 2030 with 16.6% CAGR Growth

Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Offering: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

PORTLAND, PROVINCE: OREGAON, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market research report published by Allied Market Research on the market size of automotive cybersecurity industry highlights that the industry accounted for $7.23 billion in 2021 and is set to gather a revenue of $32.41 billion by 2030, thereby growing at a CAGR of 16.6% in the 2021-2030 period. The market research report covers the various aspects of the industry on the lines of offering, security type, application, and form. To help businesses gain the upper hand in the domain, the report provides a detailed segmental and regional analysis of the sector.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐝𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬 :

The Allied Market Research report analyzes the competitive scenario of the domain using sophisticated analytical tools such as Porter's five forces which help companies to chalk out strategies accordingly. Furthermore, the report also throws light on the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the industry, at both domestic and international levels, which aids businesses in getting a complete picture of the sector.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9266

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

To substantiate the information given on the competitive scenario of the domain, the report provides interviews with the major stakeholders in the sector along with the financial performances of the leading companies in the market. The key companies profiled in the report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

APTIV PLC

HARMAN International

DENSO CORPORATION

GUARDKNOX

Arilou Automotive Cybersecurity

Karamba Security

Vector Informatik GmbH

Continental AG

SafeRide Technologies

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

The automobile sector has witnessed a major transformation in recent years with the growing integration of smart technologies in automobiles. Along with this, there is a heightened demand for connected vehicles that can allow for data transfer over the network. As a result of these trends, the demand for automotive cybersecurity has increased which is anticipated to help the market grow in the 2021-2030 period.

Moreover, several governments across the globe have launched initiatives that look to implement connected car technologies. These governments have also launched mandatory cybersecurity standards for automobile manufacturers which must be adhered to while launching connected car technologies. These mandatory automotive cybersecurity standards are also expected to aid the market flourish in the coming period. Additionally, the rising complexity of automobile electronic systems has led to the growing demand for automobile security using adaptive security technologies. This will further strengthen the position of the industry in the forecast timeframe.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-cyber-security-market/purchase-options

𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐜𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 :

Just like most other sectors, Artificial Intelligence is expected to play a vital role in the evolution of automotive systems including automotive cybersecurity technology. AI and machine learning help automobile systems to analyze the patterns and predict new threats to the system, especially in the case of connected cars. AI can, thus, enhance the capabilities of vehicle-to-vehicle encryption technology, thereby helping these systems to block unauthorized access.

Furthermore, the use of blockchain technology is another trend that has been witnessed in the automobile manufacturing sector. The adoption of blockchain technology is mainly to establish secure data transfer channels to ensure that the information shared between vehicles isn't tampered with. Along with this, there is an increasing integration of technologies such as biometric authentication using physical characteristics like fingerprints or facial recognition for offering secure access to automobiles. Moreover, the use of behavioral analysis for identifying the irregularities in driving patterns is also an important development in this domain.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐜𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :

The market research report classifies the global automotive cybersecurity market on the lines of offering, security type, application, form, and region. To provide a holistic overview of the industry, the report analyzes each of these segments and offers growth drivers for each of their sub-segments.

Based on the offering, the industry is segmented into software and hardware. On the other hand, the security type segment is classified into application security, network security, and endpoint security. The application segment of the market is divided into sub-segments such as ADAS & safety, body control & comfort, infotainment, telematics, powertrain systems, and communication systems. Similarly, the form segment consists of in-vehicle and external cloud services sub-segments. As part of the regional analysis, the market is studied across major regions across the globe including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9266

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

What are the latest developments in the automotive cybersecurity industry?

Which is the most influencing segment growing in the industry?

What are the key strategies adopted by the top players to increase their revenue in the industry?

How much is the automotive cybersecurity industry worth?

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 : 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/railway-cybersecurity-market-A12189

𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 : 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerospace-cyber-security-market-A09068