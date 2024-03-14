Strainsforpains CEO Simon Shainberg Discusses Entering 191 Billion Dollar Anti-Inflammatory Market, and Strategic Partnership and Research Potential with GenBio Corp.

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strainsforpains, Inc. (OTC PINK:EBYH)

Strainsforpains, Inc. has entered into a strategic partnership with GenBio to license potentially new anti-inflammatory compounds to be included in Strainsforpains CBD branded products. Strainsforpains is also progressing towards its change of symbol on the OTC Markets, with its upcoming audited financials within 2024.

“Our company is very involved, and has been for a long time, in the health and wellness space,” said Simon Shainberg, CEO of Strainsforpains, Inc. “Giles Tilley of GenBio is an absolute authority on natural extracts, the science behind them, and how to be able to refine the extracts from those products. When Giles and I first met it became obvious to both of us that there was a tremendous synergy there.”

GenBio is primarily a US-based biotech research Company, and its mission is to develop the next generation of anti-inflammatory drugs. In Australia, there are natural extracts that demonstrate outstanding potential in the medical and health field. GenBio has reviewed numerous natural extracts over the last five years.

These novel extracts also have the possibility to be added to CBD formulations. The unique selling point of these extracts is their potential to be additive or synergistic (or both) to CBD and thus complement CBD with either a new Mechanism of Action or alternatively strengthen the activity of the inherent CBD. Targeted future research will establish this more clearly. GenBio’s current research program is a potentially powerful anti-inflammatory drug program with lower toxicity than existing pharmaceutical drugs. A spin-off nutraceutical research program is now anticipated to validate the relevant findings. They will also hope to enter an Investigational New Drug program in the United States in the next months.

“The health and wellness space, following the pandemic, is now a much larger space where customers are much more interested in their personal health, as well as the education behind that,” said Shainberg. “Having the science supplied by GenBio and having unique products that are aimed specifically at these issues, we believe, will give us the edge in that market. We believe this is going to dovetail into our company's sales and operations and will hit our bottom line in the next two to four quarters.”

Giles Tilley, CEO of GenBio stated that, “We express confidence in the potential of our partnership (and pre-licensing arrangement) to develop the next generation of anti-inflammatory drugs as the health and wellness industry continues to transform. What we hope for is a line of organic and natural products that are effective and will truly help with health issues without the use of pharmaceuticals. These unfamiliar extracts are largely unknown in the U.S. market yet have been extensively studied in Australia and have already been subject to rigorous scientific evaluation and peer-reviewed publications. Some have also been brought to the U.S. for further review and as yet are under confidential research, with ground-breaking new discoveries as to their potential to advance human longevity.”

Overview of GenBio, Inc. (https://genbioinc.com/): GenBio, Inc. aims to create, through its IND Drug program, the next generation of anti-inflammatory drugs with the intention to disrupt the projected $191 billion+ anti-inflammatory drug market. GenBio, in addition, has access to a vast catalog of natural herbs, extracts, superfoods and functional food ingredients that can and will be formulated and licensed out to create a range of new nutraceuticals to aid in boosting the human immune system and promoting good health and longevity.

Overview of Strainsforpains, Inc.: Please visit our website at http://www.strainsforpains.com/. Strainsforpains, Inc. is an innovative healthcare data technology Company located in New York, N.Y. The Company’s objectives are to provide doctors, nurses, dispensaries, and patients access to an APP that will allow for an advanced determination of comparison of strains or brands of cannabis combinations with major illnesses, in a user-friendly manner. The company owns a 7 acre facility in Pennsylvania that will be used for CBD product production. Mr. Shainberg is a member of the prestigious International Cannabinoid Research Society, https://icrs.co/.

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Strainsforpains, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Strainsforpains, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Strainsforpains, Inc.’s ability to control, and those actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Strainsforpains, Inc. filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets.

For further info and Media Contact:

simon@strainsforpains.com 347-218-0844 244 Fifth Avenue Suite S242, New York, N.Y. 10001

Sean Goodwin: 10Kstrains@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100071016855607

https://twitter.com/strainsforpains

https://www.instagram.com/strains_for_pains/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/strainsforpains/?viewAsMember=true

https://audioboom.com/posts/8466160-strainsforpains-inc-discusses-inspiration-app-technology-and-cbd-market-entrance-with-the-stoc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E-lftNrcFLk