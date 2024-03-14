REE Automotive to Present at the 36th Annual Roth Conference

- REE’s zero-emission, software-driven commercial EV will be on display, showcasing to investors the company’s unique value proposition for the North American market

- Carlton Rose, REE's chairman of the board, will speak on a panel discussion around sustainability and the future of zero emission trucking on Monday, March 18 at noon PT

- REE Co-Founder and CEO Daniel Barel will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 19 at 1 p.m. PT

DANA POINT, Calif., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REE Automotive Ltd. (Nasdaq: REE), an automotive technology company and provider of full by-wire electric trucks and platforms, will present at the 36th Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, Calif., March 17-19 (“the Roth Conference”). The company will showcase its electric vehicle technology – the REEcorner® and display it’s P7-C vehicle part of a demo program, the first U.S. FMVSS certified full by-wire vehicle.

“At the Roth Conference, we are welcoming the investment community to learn more about REE and how we plan to power the zero-emission future,” said Daniel Barel, CEO and co-founder of REE Automotive. “We believe that we are unlike anything commercially available today, with our IP-protected REEcorner technology designed to allow our vehicles to deliver greater efficiency and flexibility, and makes them autonomous ready. We are seeing strong market demand as we continue to grow our order book and expand dealership network across North America. We are doing this while at the same time built for strong unit economics with modest capital needs by focusing on our core competencies.”

REE will display its P7-C chassis cab upfitted with a Knapheide KUVcc body - the world’s first FMVSS certified, software-driven, fully by-wire electric demo vehicle - at the Roth Conference, Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel .

REE leadership will participate in two speaking engagements:

EV Trucking; Industry Oracles Give the Commercial Perspective Panel

Participants: Carlton Rose, REE chair of the board and former UPS global fleet manager; Ryan Pritchard, chief revenue officer of Pritchard EV;

Date: Monday, March 18

Time: 12 p.m. PT

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Salon 3

Webcast link

Fireside Chat with REE CEO and Co-founder Daniel Barel

Date: Tuesday, March 19

Time: 1 p.m. PT

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Salon 3

To schedule a 1-1 meeting with REE’s management team while at the conference, contact ir@ree.auto.

To learn more about REE Automotive’s patented technology and unique value proposition that positions the company to break new ground in e-mobility, visit www.ree.auto .

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive (Nasdaq: REE) is an automotive technology company that allows companies to build electric vehicles of various shapes and sizes on their modular platforms. With complete design freedom, vehicles Powered by REE® are equipped with the revolutionary REEcorner®, which packs critical vehicle components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into a single compact module positioned between the chassis and the wheel. As the first company to FMVSS certify a fully by-wire vehicle in the U.S., REE’s proprietary by-wire technology for drive, steer and brake control eliminates the need for mechanical connection. Using four identical REEcorners® enables REE to make the industry’s flattest EV platforms with more room for passengers, cargo and batteries. REE platforms are future proofed, autonomous capable, offer a low TCO, and drastically reduce the time to market for fleets looking to electrify. To learn more visit www.ree.auto.

About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

Media Contact

Malory Van Guilder

Skyya PR for REE Automotive

+1 651-335-0585

ree@skyya.com

Investor Contact

Kamal Hamid

VP Investor Relations | REE Automotive

+1 303-670-7756

investors@ree.auto

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding REE or its management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. For example, REE is using forward-looking statements when it states its belief that it is unlike anything commercially available today and that it is seeing strong market demand as it continues to grow its order book and expand dealership network across North America. In addition, any statements that refer to plans, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “aim” “anticipate,” “appear,” “approximate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “foresee,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “would”, “designed,” “target” and similar expressions (or the negative version of such words or expressions) may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication may include, among other things, statements about REE’s strategic and business plans, technology, relationships and objectives, including its ability to meet certification requirements, the impact of trends on and interest in our business, or product, intellectual property, REE’s expectation for growth, and its future results, operations and financial performance and condition.

These forward-looking statements are based on REE’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as of the date of this communication and current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions. Although REE believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve an unknown number of risks, uncertainties, judgments, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These factors are difficult to predict accurately and may be beyond REE’s control. Forward-looking statements in this communication speak only as of the date made and REE undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. In light of these risks and uncertainties, investors should keep in mind that results, events or developments discussed in any forward-looking statement made in this communication may not occur.

Uncertainties and risk factors that could affect REE’s future performance and could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: REE’s ability to commercialize its strategic plan, including its plan to successfully evaluate, obtain regulatory approval, produce and market its P7 lineup; REE’s ability to maintain and advance relationships with current Tier 1 suppliers and strategic partners; development of REE’s advanced prototypes into marketable products; REE’s ability to grow and scale manufacturing capacity through relationships with Tier 1 suppliers; REE’s estimates of unit sales, expenses and profitability and underlying assumptions; REE’s reliance on its UK Engineering Center of Excellence for the design, validation, verification, testing and homologation of its products; REE’s limited operating history; risks associated with building out of REE’s supply chain; risks associated with plans for REE’s initial commercial production; REE’s dependence on potential suppliers, some of which will be single or limited source; development of the market for commercial EVs; risks associated with data security breach, failure of information security systems and privacy concerns; risks related to lack of compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement; future sales of our securities by existing material shareholders or by us could cause the market price for the Class A Ordinary Shares to decline; potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political events, international hostilities and instability, piracy or acts by terrorists; intense competition in the e-mobility space, including with competitors who have significantly more resources; risks related to the fact that REE is incorporated in Israel and governed by Israeli law; REE’s ability to make continued investments in its platform; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, interest rate changes, the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia and any other worldwide health epidemics or outbreaks that may arise and adverse global conditions, including macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty; the global economic environment, the general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which we operate; the ongoing military conflict in Israel; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign exchange rates; the need to attract, train and retain highly-skilled technical workforce; changes in laws and regulations that impact REE; REE’s ability to enforce, protect and maintain intellectual property rights; REE’s ability to retain engineers and other highly qualified employees to further its goals; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in REE’s annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 28, 2023 and in subsequent filings with the SEC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c67eed5-f56e-434a-b1d1-7f473ac5720f



