MMEX Resources Corporation (OTCPK: MMEX), a leading clean energy company, has achieved several new milestones to bring clean hydrogen to the market.

The company is advancing its green and blue hydrogen projects off-take discussions.



Fort Stockton, Texas, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMEX Resources Corporation (OTCPK: MMEX), a development stage clean energy company, has achieved several new milestones in its quest to bring low carbon-intensity hydrogen to the market. The company is advancing the off-takes for its two principal hydrogen projects. In its latest shareholder update, MMEX Resources provides details on its progress in the green and blue hydrogen space and updates on its projects and partnerships.

The company's green hydrogen project has filed its submission on January 31, 2024 to a Super Major Petroleum and Chemical Company under its September 14, 2023 Call for Tender to supply significant volumes of green hydrogen annually. The company’s submission was advanced to the next bid round on February 26, 2024. The proposed solution involves Siemens Energy for electrolysis technology, a leading multi-national energy provider for the supply of renewable energy, a world leader in ammonia synthesis loop technology and project EPC- Management, Texas Pacifico and Union Pacific for rail transport, Trinity Rail for rail fleet management, The Port of Corpus Christi for port facilities and storage, and an international leader in industrial maritime solutions for ammonia seaborne transport, cracking, and last-mile delivery.

The company is pleased to announce the blue hydrogen project’s off-takes achievements now include the first 100 MW of hydrogen power, with another 100 MW under discussion, the off-take of 1.2 million tons per year of CO 2 captured and advanced discussions with an international super major refiner for export of blue ammonia to Asia.

"I am excited to share this update with our shareholders and to continue driving growth for our company." - Jack W. Hanks, CEO.

To learn more about MMEX Resources' hydrogen projects and its project technology partners, you can access the Projects Summary on the company's website. MMEX Resources remains committed to bringing clean hydrogen to the market and is excited about the progress it has made so far. Visit: MMEX Resources

About MMEX Resources:

MMEX Resources Corporation (MMEX) is a development-stage company formed to engage in energy industry infrastructure projects. MMEX is currently developing planned projects to produce potentially hydrogen and ultra-low sulfur fuel products combined with CO 2 capture, leveraging its management and business relationships from the traditional energy sector. MMEX is also developing solar power for distribution to its planned projects.

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or the future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

MMEX RESOURCES CORPORATION

3600 Dickinson

Fort Stockton, TX 79735

www.mmexresources.com

(855) 880-0400

investorrelations@mmexresources.com