Australia’s NBN Selects Infinera’s GX Series Platform and ICE-X Intelligent Coherent Pluggables to Upgrade National Broadband Network

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (Nasdaq: INFN) announced today that NBN Co (nbn), Australia’s wholesale open-access broadband provider, has selected Infinera’s GX Series platform and ICE-X intelligent coherent pluggables to help upgrade its nationwide optical network. The combined solution, spanning metro, regional and long-haul transport, will expand the capacity of nbn’s nationwide network and enable the company to enhance delivery of high-speed services to its wholesale customers.



nbn’s nationwide network supports delivery of broadband access to wholesale customers across the country while also connecting homes and businesses on its broader nbn broadband access network. The Infinera GX and ICE-X solution, which will be deployed across nbn’s 60,000-kilometer fiber optic transport network, will increase traffic aggregation efficiencies and overall network capacity, while enabling significant power and cost per bit savings.

“The need for broadband in Australia is expected to reach levels never seen before over the next decade, and we continue to upgrade and modernise our national network to stay ahead of the evolving needs of our customers,” said Andrew Leong, nbn Chief Technology Officer – Fixed Networks. “By enhancing the performance of our fibre optic backbone by using Infinera’s GX platform and ICE-X pluggable optics, we expect to be able to cost-efficiently scale capacity while delivering a great customer experience.”

“We’re pleased to extend our longstanding relationship with nbn by providing them with a versatile suite of networking solutions enabling them to innovatively leverage their fiber assets and rapidly respond to current and emerging customer demands,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. “nbn’s new upgraded network will continue to position them as Australia’s key telecommunications backbone.”

