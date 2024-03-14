Submit Release
Celebrating this St. Patrick’s Day – Arrange a Sober Ride Home

OAKVILLE, Ontario, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada is asking St. Patrick’s Day revellers to rely on responsible planning, not luck, to get home safely this weekend.

“When you’re out celebrating St. Patrick’s Day throughout this weekend, please don’t rely on luck to get home safely,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt. “Take a few minutes ahead of time to plan your sober transportation. It can prevent a tragedy, and a lifetime of grief and heartache for you and those on the road around you.”

Impaired driving continues to be a deadly problem on Canadian roads, in spite of laws, police efforts and awareness initiatives. Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed and thousands are injured in crashes involving alcohol, cannabis or other drugs. MADD Canada’s latest statistics show that nearly 78,500 federal charges and provincial short-term suspensions are laid for impaired driving annually. That averages out to about 9 charges and short-term suspensions handed out to drivers every hour.

This St. Patrick’s Day, MADD Canada is urging Canadians to:

  • Never drive impaired; call an Uber or a cab, take public transit, arrange a designated driver or call a sober friend or family member;
  • Never ride with a driver who is impaired;
  • Call 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.

Those looking for a safe, sober and reliable ride home at the push of a button can check out Uber, the Official Designated Ride of MADD Canada. Visit https://www.uber.com/ca/en/ for more information.

About MADD Canada
MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit www.madd.ca.

For more information, contact:
Tanya Hansen Pratt, MADD Canada National President, 705-623-3148 or thansenpratt@madd.ca.
Steve Sullivan, MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer at 1-800-665-6233, ext. 224 or ssullivan@madd.ca.


