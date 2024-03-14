R & S Delivered and Tai Software's Flourishing Alliance Ushers R&S into its Tenth Year

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tai Software (Tai), the leading transportation management system (TMS) for freight brokers, and R & S Delivered (R&S), a logistics and transportation leader, today announced the results of R&S’s implementation of Tai. Since implementing Tai in 2017, R&S has been able to scale their less than truckload (LTL) and truckload divisions, enabling them to grow as an organization and celebrate their 10th anniversary in 2024.



Since opening in 2014, R&S has accumulated an impressive carrier base. The launch of an LTL division within R&S was spearheaded with Tai's state-of-the-art software and TMS, evolving from providing a simple truckload foundation to enabling comprehensive LTL workflows and opportunities for R&S’s diverse customer base.

"The fortitude of our partnership with Tai has been unprecedented," said Tara Armstrong, COO, R&S. "Starting with the truckload side and progressing into LTL, we have relied heavily on Tai's responsive feedback system, allowing for a customized experience that has been integral to our growth."

R&S attributes much of its ability to scale effectively with Tai to the automation processes found within the software. The innovations, such as an automated email assistant and workflow building, has minimized the need for manual oversight per load, permitting a leaner operation while broadening customer offerings.

"Our engagement with R&S has been mutually beneficial," added Walter Mitchell, CEO, Tai. "The collaboration has fostered not only growth for R&S’s operations and expanded capabilities for their customers but also enabled Tai to enhance our features based on hands-on experience and shared insights."

The partnership has seen particularly influential advancements through Tai’s robust partner marketplace, where the integration with third-party services like MyCarrierPackets has proven to be a game-changer. R&S has been able to operate within a single system that streamlines carrier vetting, signup processes and overall operations management.

"While we celebrate a decade of service in the logistics arena, we're excited to look forward to the innovations that our ongoing collaboration with Tai will bring," concluded Armstrong. "Our shared commitment to excellence is what drives us into the future of logistics."

For more information about R&S Delivered and its services, please visit https://rsdelivered.com/

To book a demo and learn how Tai can help solve your brokerage’s challenges, please visit https://tai-software.com/request-demo/

About Tai

Tai Software is a fully integrated platform for freight management, offering companies efficiency and growth opportunities. Tai TMS streamlines operations through full-scale automation for Full Truck Load (FTL) and Less than Truckload (LTL) shipments, integrating with major carriers and technology partners for end-to-end automation. With over 500 tool integrations and 20 years of tech innovation, freight brokers rely on Tai TMS for domestic freight management solutions and business empowerment to focus on strategic growth by supporting their representatives.

About R & S Delivered

R & S Delivered has been a formidable name in the logistics and transportation industry since its inception a decade ago. With a dedication to efficient operations and customer satisfaction, R&S continues to leverage innovative technologies to advance their service offerings and streamline their processes.

