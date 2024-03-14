OFP Funding Extends Exclusive 30% Discount Promotion Amidst Resounding Success
The prop firm's extended 30% discount revolutionizes instant funding, offering unparalleled benefits to traders worldwideLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OFP Funding, a pioneering prop firm renowned for its dedication to trader success, is excited to announce the extension of its highly successful 30% discount promotion. Due to overwhelming demand and positive feedback from traders, OFP Funding has decided to extend the offer, providing traders with continued access to unmatched benefits and savings.
With the extension, traders can continue to take advantage of significant savings on instant funding trading accounts, along with a range of unparalleled benefits offered by OFP Funding. The promotion, initially slated to end on March 7th, will now remain active, ensuring that traders have ample opportunity to elevate their trading journey and get instant funding accounts at discounted rates.
Key Highlights of the Extended Promotion
Automatic Savings with Code SPECIAL30: Traders can effortlessly access the exclusive 30% discount by using the code SPECIAL30 at checkout, making it easier than ever to save on instant funding trading accounts tailored to their needs.
Enhanced Benefits and Flexibility: The extension allows traders to continue enjoying the flexibility of choosing from a range of payout options, including on-demand or monthly payouts of up to 80%. Additionally, traders can benefit from multiple currency options (USD, GBP, and EUR) and funding capital of up to $300k per trader, ensuring a tailored and rewarding trading experience.
Streamlined Onboarding Process: OFP Funding remains committed to providing a seamless onboarding experience, eliminating challenges and complex verification procedures. Traders can start trading within 24 hours of purchasing an account, removing unnecessary barriers and facilitating swift entry into the world of trading.
Regulated Excellence: As one of the first regulated prop firms in the market, OFP Funding continues to prioritize transparency, security, and adherence to industry standards, providing traders with a trustworthy and secure trading environment.
The extension of the 30% discount promotion underscores OFP Funding's commitment to empowering traders and driving innovation in the trading industry. Traders interested in taking advantage of this exclusive offer can visit the OFP Funding website for more information.
Don't miss out on this unprecedented opportunity to elevate your trading journey with OFP Funding. Join us today and experience the difference firsthand.
About OFP Funding
Founded in 2021, OFP Funding stands at the forefront of proprietary trading firms, recognized for its state-of-the-art technology, streamlined onboarding processes, and supportive trading community of over 10,000 traders. Committed to fostering talent and facilitating financial success, OFP Funding provides traders with the resources and opportunities they need to thrive in the dynamic realm of trading.
For additional details about OFP Funding and the extended 30% discount promotion, please visit www.ofpfunding.com.
Paula Félix Grace Torres
OFP
paulafelix@ofpfunding.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other