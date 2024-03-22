Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size Expected To Reach $93.66 Billion By 2028

Crop Protection Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Crop Protection Chemicals Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the crop protection chemicals market size is predicted to reach $93.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.

The growth in the crop protection chemicals market is due to the increasing need for food owing to the rising population. North America region is expected to hold the largest crop protection chemicals market share. Major players in the crop protection chemicals market include ASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, Syngenta International AG, Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Nufarm Limited.

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Segments

• By Type: Fungicide, Insecticide, Nematicide, Herbicide

• By Origin: Synthetic, Bio-Based

• By Mode Of Applications: Foliar Spray, Soil Treatments, Seeds Treatments, Other Mode Of Applications

• By Applications: Grains And Cereals, Pulses And Oilseeds, Fruits And Vegetables, Commercials Crop

• By Geography: The global crop protection chemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The crop protection chemicals are used to manage and minimize weeds and plant diseases. The crop protection chemicals are known as a class of agrochemicals that consists of chemical substances which help in preventing crop deterioration from pests and insects’ infestation.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Crop Protection Chemicals Market Characteristics

3. Crop Protection Chemicals Market Trends And Strategies

4. Crop Protection Chemicals Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Crop Protection Chemicals Market Size And Growth

……

27. Crop Protection Chemicals Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Crop Protection Chemicals Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

