Prairie Operating Co. Announces Unanimous Approval of Genesis Oil and Gas Development Plan Adding Multi-Year Inventory of Development Drilling Locations

HOUSTON, Texas, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Operating Co. (Nasdaq: PROP) (the “Company” or “Prairie”) today announced the Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission (“ECMC”) approved the Company’s Genesis I Oil & Gas Development Plan (“OGDP”).

The Genesis I OGDP encompasses 72 wells on two pads, developing 9-square miles of subsurface minerals in rural Weld County, Colorado. The two pads, the Burnett and Oasis, will develop up to 18 three-mile lateral wells and up to 54 two-mile lateral wells, respectively. Combined with the previously announced bolt-on acquisition earlier this year, the Company has added 80 new wells to its inventory in 2024 and will soon have over 140 permits upon the anticipated closing of the Nickel Road Operating (“NRO”) asset acquisition announced in January.

"I would first like to thank our team at Prairie and the leadership and staff at the ECMC, we very much appreciate their supportive comments during the hearing,” stated, Ed Kovalik, Chairman and CEO. “Operationally, the new permits provide a multi-year inventory of projects for Prairie in the DJ Basin, giving us visibility well into 2025 while allowing us to maintain a robust drilling inventory that offers flexibility in scheduling.”

In addition, Prairie has commenced work on the preparation and submission of a second Genesis OGDP (the “Genesis II OGDP”), consisting of up to 5,760 mineral acres of subsurface development, with two pad locations drilling between 42 and 54 planned wells. The Company is targeting an April 2024 submittal for the Genesis II OGDP with the ECMC.

About Prairie Operating Co.

Prairie Operating Co. is a Houston-based publicly traded independent energy company engaged in the development and acquisition of proven, producing oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The Company’s assets and operations are concentrated in the oil and liquids-rich regions of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin, with a primary focus on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company is committed to the responsible development of its oil and natural gas resources and is focused on maximizing returns through consistent growth, capital discipline, and sustainable cash flow generation. More information about the Company can be found at www.prairieopco.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information included herein and in any oral statements made in connection herewith include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included herein, are forward-looking statements. When used herein, including any oral statements made in connection herewith, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. There may be additional risks not currently known by the Company or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations can be found in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023, and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report and Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

Investor Relations Contact:

Wobbe Ploegsma

wp@prairieopco.com

832.274.3449



