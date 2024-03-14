BlackDice Boosts Pipeline by $50 Million at Mobile World Congress 2024

LEEDS, United Kingdom, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackDice Holdings Corp. (“BlackDice,” or the “Company”), an emerging player in AI-powered cybersecurity for the Telecom industry, is back from the biggest show of the year, Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC24), where the Company secured an additional $50 million to its robust sales pipeline. Given the current order demand, BlackDice anticipates a more than 200% increase in annual revenue growth over the next 18-24 months.



At MWC 2024, more than 100,000 people and 2,400 exhibitors gathered in Barcelona on Feb. 26-29 to shape, debate, and celebrate the future of connectivity. BlackDice’s booth was crowded with visitors, ranging from Tier 1 operators to fraud solution providers, focused on leveraging AI at scale to bolster cybersecurity and enhancement of Quality of Experience (QoE) through cyber data intelligence.

The injection to its qualified sales pipeline, driven by productive customer discussions, and deals finalized at the event, highlights the surge in demand for BlackDice’s groundbreaking cybersecurity solutions. The Company’s expanded pipeline includes Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Internet Service Providers (ISPs), and leading hardware manufacturers from Canada to India and Australia, as well as Europe, firmly establishing BlackDice as an emerging market leader in AI-driven cybersecurity solutions.

“As cyberattacks grow in sophistication and frequency, particularly those driven by AI, the adoption of a cutting-edge threat detection platform is essential to bolstering network defenses,” said CEO Paul Hague. “The depth and scope of conversations about our AI-driven technology at MWC24, combined with our expanding pipeline, signals a bright future for BlackDice as we continue to broaden our footprint worldwide.”

Leveraging advanced AI algorithms and Machine Learning (ML), BlackDice empowers Telecom customers with real-time detection and neutralization of potential threats. BlackDice’s platform offers a significant departure from traditional, centralized DNS-based systems. By utilizing flexible and scalable solutions, the Company addresses the limitations of previous cybersecurity measures, providing Telecom companies with a robust defense mechanism that evolves with an ever-changing landscape of cyber threats.

About BlackDice Holdings Corp.

BlackDice is pioneering the future of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions. Its commitment to transforming cybersecurity infrastructures through advanced technology empowers people and organizations to safeguard their digital assets and information against evolving threats through comprehensive protection and enhanced security. BlackDice works with Tier 1 and Tier 2 telecom providers to deliver proactive and adaptive solutions to their customers - who range from small and medium-sized businesses to residential customers. Capable of monitoring billions of devices at one time, BlackDice’s unique platform can detect unusual patterns that signal a threat or attack is starting to build - and prevent it before it occurs. Based in Leeds, United Kingdom with European headquarters in Malaga, Spain, BlackDice serves customers and partners across the globe, providing expert guidance and support to prevent cybersecurity risks. More information at: www.blackdice.ai