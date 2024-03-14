Việt Nam considers US a strategically important partner: Vice State President

VIETNAM, March 14 -

WASHINGTON DC — Việt Nam regards the US as a strategically important partner, Vice State President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân affirmed at a meeting with President Pro Tempore of the US Senate Patty Murray on March 13 (local time) in Washington, D.C.

Xuân told Murray that Việt Nam hopes for bilateral engagement to actively implement the countries’ new bilateral relations framework as well as agreements reached during President Joe Biden's visit to Việt Nam in September last year, bringing practical benefits to their peoples.

Suggesting the organisation of more parliamentary delegation exchanges to strengthen mutual understanding and trust, she underscored Việt Nam's readiness for dialogue and exchange of ideas with the US on remaining differences.

The leader also proposed that the US government and congress continue to prioritise cooperation in addressing the consequences of war in Việt Nam, facilitating trade and investment relations with the nation, and promptly recognising Việt Nam as a market economy.

Welcoming the US's expanded relations with Asia-Pacific and positive contributions to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region, she called on the country to further support ASEAN's centrality, the ASEAN-US comprehensive partnership, and the Mekong-US partnership.

For her part, Murray affirmed her strong support for the US’s efforts to enhance its friendship and cooperation with Việt Nam over recent times, and pledged to continue joining the congress’s efforts to facilitate the development of the bilateral ties, including the implementation of the comprehensive strategic partnership framework.

She also expressed interest in learning about Việt Nam's situation and policy perspectives regarding sustainable development in the Mekong Delta, climate change response, women empowerment, and addressing challenges to peace, stability, and development in Southeast Asia.

Later the same day, Xuân received Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Elizabeth M. Allen who stated that the US values and prioritises the countries’ implementation of the new relation framework to bring tangible benefits to both sides.

In response, Xuân urged the US Department of State to closely work with the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other units involved in carrying out the nations’ comprehensive strategic partnership, particularly their cultural, education, and people-to-people ties.

Allen revealed that the US will continue to make resources serving joint projects with Việt Nam a priority in terms of culture, education, and people-to-people relations.

She also informed Xuan of several important bilateral cultural and educational cooperation programmes planned for the near future, such as developing the higher education and vocational education system, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education, cultural exchange, and heritage preservation.

Immediately after the meeting, Xuan, together with the Under Secretary of State and Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyễn Quốc Dũng, witnessed the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding on cultural cooperation and people-to-people relations between the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the US Department of State. — VNS