Local Charity’s Mission To Transform Dudley’s Priory House into a Community Haven

Bedazzle's Crowdfunder for Priory House Inside Priory House Bedazzle's Wolverhampton Youth Music Theatre

Bedazzle's Crowdfunder campaign to make a difference to Dudley's young people and adults, providing them with the resources and support they need to thrive.

I've seen so many friends and colleagues outraged at the cuts to the arts and vital youth services again recently, and this is our effort to keep them alive.” — Ben Cole

DUDLEY, WESTMIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, March 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bedazzle , a charity dedicated to empowering children and young adults through creative and educational support, announces an urgent appeal to raise £10,000 for the revival of Priory House. This Grade II-listed building is poised to become a vital community hub, nurturing opportunities for lifelong learning, growth, and connection in the heart of Dudley.With just 16 days remaining to reach their goal, Bedazzle has gathered momentum with 16 supporters contributing £635 towards breathing new life into Priory House including two local schools pledging to fundraisers and an anonymous four figure direct donation. The project aims to restore a piece of Dudley's heritage and transform it into a dynamic space for health, education, arts, and life skills development.The Need for Priory HouseIn a time when access to mental health services and safe social environments is increasingly challenging, Priory House represents a beacon of hope. Over 1,300 children are missing from education in Dudley, and national budget cuts further threaten arts and health initiatives. Bedazzle's vision for Priory House is to offer a sanctuary that nurtures talent and aspirations, providing a comprehensive range of services designed to support holistic wellness and personal growth.How Bedazzled Plans To Use The FundsThe funds raised will be channelled into making Priory House a functional hub for:Health: Promoting physical, mental, and overall well-being through coaching and training.Education: Offering accredited programmes and tailored support to enrich learning experiences.Arts: Inspiring confidence and self-expression through music and dance.Life Skills: Equipping individuals with the tools for success in all life aspects.This initiative will enable Bedazzle to enhance its current offerings and create synergies among different organisations, all under one roof.Call to ActionBedazzle invites the community to join their cause by contributing to the crowdfunding campaign . Every donation will contribute towards refurbishing the building, acquiring educational materials, developing programmes, and running workshops. This effort will not only restore a historic building but also create a nurturing environment for Dudley's youth to thrive.'Eight years ago, we took a leap of faith and started Bedazzle; now it's time to take another. I've seen so many friends and colleagues outraged at the cuts to the arts and vital youth services again recently, and this is our effort to keep them alive.' - Ben Cole, Chair of Trustees for BedazzleAbout BedazzleFounded in 2016, Bedazzle has been at the forefront of supporting young individuals and their mentors to realise their potential. Through a variety of services, including school support, coaching, training initiatives, and community outreach, Bedazzle has made a significant impact on improving mental health and educational outcomes. The Wolverhampton Youth Music Theatre (WYMT) is a testament to their commitment to enriching lives through the arts.Support Priory House: A Step Towards a Brighter FutureJoin Bedazzle in their mission to make Priory House a hub of creativity, learning, and growth. Your support can make a difference in the lives of many, creating a future where every child and adult in Dudley has the opportunity to shine. To support the revival of Priory House, please visit the crowdfunding campaign and follow us on Facebook at bedazzle_uk.Media EnquiriesFor media enquiries or more information, please contact,Ben ColeBen@bedazzle.org.uk

Why we do, what we do.