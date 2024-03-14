Corporate Liquidity Management Market surpass $5.9 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Corporate Liquidity Management Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2023 to USD 5.9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Coherent Market Insights. Corporate liquidity management refers to maintaining sufficient cash flow and cash reserves to ensure smooth functioning of business operations. It helps enterprises to forecast incoming and outgoing payments to manage liquidity efficiently.



Market Dynamics:

The Corporate Liquidity Management Market is being primarily driven by the growing need for companies to optimize their cash positions and maximize their investments. Additionally, the increasing adoption of digital solutions for liquidity management is also fueling market growth. These solutions help businesses streamline their cash forecasting, optimize working capital, and mitigate financial risks effectively.

Corporate Liquidity Management Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.6 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $5.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% Historical Data 2018–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Need to improve treasury efficiency and visibility



• Increasing complexity of liquidity management



• Integration of new data sources and advanced technologies



• Access to real-time data and actionable intelligence Restraints & Challenges • Data privacy and security concerns



• High deployment costs for on-premise solutions



• Lack of standardized global regulations

Market Trends:

One of the key trends in the Corporate Liquidity Management Market is the rising adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. These advanced technologies are being increasingly used to analyze large sets of financial data, identify patterns, and provide actionable insights to improve liquidity management strategies. Another important trend is the integration of blockchain technology in liquidity management solutions. Blockchain technology offers increased security, transparency, and efficiency in financial transactions, thus driving its adoption in corporate liquidity management practices.

Market Opportunities:

One of the key market opportunities within the Corporate Liquidity Management Market is the increasing demand for cash flow forecasting solutions. As businesses aim to optimize their working capital and improve their cash flow management, the adoption of cash flow forecasting solutions is on the rise. This segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the need for real-time visibility into cash flow, enhanced decision-making capabilities, and the ability to mitigate financial risks. The Account Receivable subsegment is expected to dominate this segment, as businesses focus on improving their accounts receivable processes to ensure timely payments and improve cash flow efficiency.

Another key market opportunity lies in the growing preference for cloud-based deployment within the Corporate Liquidity Management Market. Cloud-based solutions offer scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, making them a popular choice among businesses looking to streamline their liquidity management processes. This segment is expected to dominate the market, as organizations increasingly opt for cloud-based solutions to access real-time data, improve collaboration, and enhance overall operational efficiency. With North America leading the way in terms of cloud adoption, the region is expected to hold a dominant position in the market over the forecast period.

Recent Developments:

In March 2022, in order to assist customers in matching financial requirements with sustainable business models, Citibank introduced Finance Soluation.

In January 2021, JP Morgan Chase unveiled a brand-new liquidity management site that offers business clients real-time forecast, analytics, and investment optimizations.

Key Market Takeaways:

Corporate Liquidity Management Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing focus on working capital optimization and cash flow management. On the basis of the component, the Account Receivable segment is expected to hold a dominant position, driven by the need for efficient accounts receivable processes.

In terms of deployment mode, cloud-based solutions are expected to dominate the market, as businesses prioritize scalability and flexibility. Among organization size, large enterprises are expected to lead the market, while the BFSI sector is set to dominate in terms of end users.

North America is projected to hold a dominant position in the market, due to the high adoption of cloud-based solutions and advanced liquidity management tools.

Key players operating in the Corporate Liquidity Management Market include TCS, Wipro, Cognizant, Infosys, and IBM, among others, who are focusing on enhancing their offerings and expanding their market presence. The market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for cash flow forecasting solutions and cloud-based deployment options.

Read complete market research report, "Corporate Liquidity Management Market, By Component, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By End User, By Geography, Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts 2023-2030", Published by Coherent Market Insights.

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Solution Cash Flow Forecasting Account Receivable Account Payable Working Capital Optimization Others

Service Consulting System Integration Managed Service Others

Platform

Investment Type Short-term Investments Money Market Funds Treasury Bills Certificates of Deposit Others

Others



By Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premise

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By End User:

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Construction & Real Estate

Retail & Ecommerce

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



