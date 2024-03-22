Food Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Food Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Food Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the food contract manufacturing market size is predicted to reach $274.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%.

The growth in the food contract manufacturing market is due to increasing food demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. North America region is expected to hold the largest food contract manufacturing market share. Major players in the food contract manufacturing market include Christy Friedgram Industry, Hearthside Food Solutions LLC, Haco AG, Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., Nikken Foods Co. Ltd., The C.F. Sauer Company.

Food Contract Manufacturing Market Segments

• By Services: Manufacturing Services, Packaging Services, Research and Development Services

• By Manufacturing Process: Dry Blending, Spray Drying, Extrusion

• By Geography: The global food contract manufacturing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The food contract manufacturing are used to handle the manufacturing of food production activities through other agencies. This includes activities such as preparation of school food services, and in others, meals may be catered for an event. Food contract manufacturing refers to outsourcing in which one company hires another firm to manufacture food products. This helps the customer company focus more on branding and marketing.

