Psyllium Husk Powder Market to Cross US$ 2.16 Billion at 7% CAGR by 2034, States Fact.MR

Psyllium Husk Powder Market Benefitting from Increasing Focus on Preventive Health Worldwide

Rockville, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global psyllium husk powder market is estimated at a value of US$ 1.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 7% over the next 10 years (2024 to 2034).

Psyllium, sourced from the seeds of Plantago ovata, is a soluble fiber commonly utilized as a dietary supplement. It comes in various forms such as husk, granules, and capsules, and is incorporated into breakfast cereals and baked goods.

There is rising interest in psyllium husk powder owing to its acknowledged health advantages and its application as a dietary supplement. The rising emphasis on preventive healthcare and growing expenditure on supplements promoting wellness and health, particularly in developing countries, has had a favorable influence on the market.

These supplements aid in maintaining cholesterol levels, reducing stress, and supporting the digestive system. Sales of psyllium husk powder are growing due to the rising demand for natural products.

Key Segments of Psyllium Husk Powder Market Research Report

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global market for psyllium husk powder was valued at US$ 785.2 million in 2019.

Sales of psyllium husk powder are projected to rise at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2034.

The market in North America is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2034.

The South Korean market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% over the next 10 years.

In 2024, China is estimated to account for 71.3% share of the East Asian market.

Online sales of psyllium husk powder are projected to increase at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2034.

The adults segment is estimated to account for 41.84% share of the market in 2024.

The store-based retailing segment is estimated at US$ 820 million in 2024.

“Psyllium husk powder helps relieve constipation and regulate cholesterol. This powder is being increasingly used in cosmetics and personal care products for enhancing skin health to prevent rashes and acne. All of these factors are contributing to sales of psyllium husk powder worldwide,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Rising Investments in R&D to Develop Innovative Formulations

The psyllium husk powder market is expanding as producers integrate it into various products like cereals, baked goods, and dietary supplements to meet diverse consumer preferences. Factors such as consumer education, dietary shifts, regulations, and agricultural output are influencing the psyllium husk powder market growth.

Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and actively seeking natural, fiber-rich products like psyllium husk powder to bolster digestive health and overall well-being. Companies are investing in research and development to create novel formulations and products containing psyllium husk powder to align with changing consumer demands. With the increasing popularity of psyllium husk powder, competition among manufacturers and suppliers is rising, prompting efforts to distinguish products based on quality, purity, and effectiveness.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 2.16 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 80 Tables No. of Figures 219 Figures



Competitive Landscape:

The psyllium husk powder industry is witnessing a shift towards export-oriented strategies driven by the growing demand for dietary supplements. Key players are actively expanding their product portfolios and forging strategic alliances to bolster their market presence on a global scale. Notable manufacturers in this sector include Yerba Prima, NOW Foods, Organic India, Konsyl Pharmaceuticals, Metamucil, JYOT Overseas Pvt. Ltd., Herbs India, Glanbia Nutritionals, Satnam Psyllium Industries, Shubh Psyllium Industries

Recent News

JYOT Overseas Pvt. Ltd. prioritizes providing organic psyllium products at competitive prices, aiming to attract customers, especially amidst the growing demand for organic goods in the United States and Europe.

prioritizes providing organic psyllium products at competitive prices, aiming to attract customers, especially amidst the growing demand for organic goods in the United States and Europe. Source Naturals, Inc. employs advanced technology and maintains an in-house quality control team and laboratory to uphold the utmost standards of quality and safety for its psyllium husk powder products.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the psyllium husk powder market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on nature (organic, conventional), end use (food & beverages, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, retail/household), customer orientation (adults, pediatrics, geriatrics), and sales channel (store-based, online), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

