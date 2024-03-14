NJMEP CEO Peter Connolly Joins Board of Directors for the Foundation for Manufacturing Excellence and Junior Achievement

Connolly Sits on Two Boards, Positioning NJMEP as the Soundboard of Manufacturers in New Jersey and Beyond

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program (NJMEP) has recently broadened its reach with Peter Connolly, CEO, having been added to the board of two impactful organizations across the New Jersey business community. Mr. Connolly was recently appointed to the board of directors for the Foundation for Manufacturing Excellence (FORME), an entity that serves as the educational foundation for NIST MEP Centers. He has also joined the Board of Directors of Junior Achievement, an organization focused on educating young people in work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy.



“As I step into this role on the board for FORME,” says Connolly about his recent appointment, “I am committed to leveraging NJMEP's legacy of excellence to drive positive change and progress. Together, we can continue to amplify NJMEP's influence, ensuring that the voice of manufacturers is heard loud and clear in shaping the future of manufacturing on a national scale.”

“The honor of being part of the Junior Achievement allows NJMEP and I to play a larger role in the betterment and development of our local communities here in New Jersey. Workforce Development is a huge part of what we do at NJMEP. We are thrilled to offer our support and resources to this incredible organization,” he adds.

Established in 2015, FORME operates as a 501(c)(3) trade association and functions as a subsidiary organization of the American Small Manufacturers Coalition (ASMC). FORME’s main objective is to support ongoing education for members of the nationwide manufacturing center system. Junior Achievement is the nation's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to become economically independent and plan for a successful future.

About NJMEP: NJMEP helps to improve the profitability and competitiveness of small to medium-sized manufacturers in New Jersey. Backed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), New Jersey Business Action Center (NJBAC), and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), NJMEP enables organizations to enhance their productivity and efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve employee performance. For more than 20 years, NJMEP has used its extensive network of connections and proven track record of success to help manufacturers adapt to the latest innovative technologies and best practices to realize nearly $8 billion in value.

