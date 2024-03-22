Firefighting Aircraft Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Firefighting Aircraft Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Firefighting Aircraft Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the firefighting aircraft market size is predicted to reach $13.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.

The growth in the firefighting aircraft market is due to the growing number of wildfires. NAsia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest firefighting aircraft market share. Major players in the firefighting aircraft market include Siemens AG, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus, Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corporation, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

Firefighting Aircraft Market Segments

• By Type: Fixed Wing, Multi-Rotor

• By Water Capacity: Less Than 5,000 Ltr, 5,000–10,000 Ltr, More than 10,000 Ltr

• By Application: Firefighting Organizations, Military, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global firefighting aircraft market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A firefighting aircraft refers to specially designed aircraft used for water bombing and sprinkling water at high fire attack locations. A firefighting aircraft is an aircraft that provides aerial support to firefighters. They offer vital eyes in the sky for firefighters on the ground, ensuring safe aviation operations.

