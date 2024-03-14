Ducommun Incorporated Named to Newsweek’s List of Most Responsible Companies for 2024

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO), a global supplier of innovative electronic systems and structural solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, has been named to Newsweek’s list of Most Responsible Companies 2024, recognizing organizations for their unwavering commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and long-term sustainability.



Newsweek’s annual list of America’s Most Responsible Companies was produced in collaboration with data firm Statista, a global data and business intelligence platform with an extensive collection of statistics, reports, and insights on over 80,000 topics from 22,500 sources in 170 industries. The America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 ranking focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility based on two metrics: 30 key performance indicators researched for the top 2,000 public companies by revenue headquartered in the United States, and responses to a survey evaluating their CSR performance along three environmental, social and governance subdimensions.

“It is an honor to be named to Newsweek’s list of Most Responsible Companies 2024,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ducommun Incorporated. “Our core values of honesty, professionalism, respect, trust and teamwork drive everything we do at Ducommun and support our commitment to responsibly deliver exceptional value to all stakeholders within the communities in which we operate. We also founded our corporate environmental and responsibility program in 2019 and Newsweek’s designation reinforces that our approach to operating sustainably is working and contributing to Ducommun’s success!”

"The survey results suggest that companies have been making improvements in certain areas over the last three years, with social responsibility scores notably on the rise," Michael Bausch, senior analyst at Statista, tells Newsweek. "This positive trend indicates a commitment to enhancing corporate practices, particularly in response to societal expectations. The data reflects a gradual but encouraging evolution in companies' efforts to fulfill their responsibilities, highlighting a positive shift in their overall approach."

The full Newsweek list of Most Responsible Companies 2024 was featured in the magazine’s December 15, 2023 print edition.

Methodology

The ranking of America's Most Responsible Companies 2024 focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of CSR: environmental, social and corporate governance. In total, 600 companies were identified as America's Most Responsible Companies. The initial analysis focused on the top 2000 public companies by revenue.

The analysis is based on two metrics:

1. Quantitative data from key performance indicator (KPI) research: More than 30 KPIs from the three pillars of CSR were considered for the ranking.

2. The CSR reputation of each company from an extensive survey of 17,000 U.S. residents: Respondents were asked to select companies familiar to them and to then evaluate the company's CSR performance in general and along the three sub-dimensions: environmental, social and governance.

The selection of the companies and the definition of the evaluation criteria were based on independent journalistic criteria established by Newsweek and Statista. The evaluation was carried out by the statistics and market research company Statista. Newsweek and Statista make no claim as to the completeness of the companies examined.

The ranking is composed exclusively of eligible U.S. companies based on the criteria described above. A position in the ranking is a positive recognition based on research of publicly available data sources at the time and an extensive survey of U.S. residents. The ranking is the result of an elaborate process which, due to the interval of data-collection and analysis, is a reflection of official environmental, social and governance data from 2021 or 2022.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added, innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Solutions – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

