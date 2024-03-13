The Government of Japan supports the Rehabilitation of the Majestic Cinema in Stone Town of Zanzibar UNESCO World Heritage site

In a groundbreaking move aimed at fostering socio-economic development and preserving cultural heritage, the Government of Japan provided 400,000 USD in support of the Rehabilitation of the Majestic Cinema theatre in Stone Town of Zanzibar, the United Republic of Tanzania and the Government of Zanzibar has now agreed on the strategy, methodology and business plan for the renovation of the Majestic Cinema. This historic agreement, forged in collaboration with UNESCO, marks a significant milestone in efforts to revitalize one of Zanzibar's iconic landmarks, the Majestic Cinema for the benefit of local communities and visitors alike.

The impact of the project will be the enhancement of the quality of life and promote social and economic development while conserving the rich heritage of the Stone Town of Zanzibar. By transforming the Majestic Cinema into a vibrant cultural hub, the project aims to create a new focal point for dialogue, tolerance, and cultural expression, ultimately contributing to the promotion of tourism and the preservation of Zanzibar's unique identity.

As part of the implementation strategy consultations have been held with stakeholders and national authorities. A local coordinator HIFADHI, has been appointed by the State Party and an official launching of the project is expected to take place in April 2024. To lay the groundwork for the activity together with partners a field visit to the Majestic Cinema building was organized in January 2024, following which a concrete work plan has been developed, which will be begin with the technical assessments of the current state of the building before any intervention is conducted.

Recognizing the importance of sustainable urban development, the project aligns closely with the Strategy for the World Heritage in African as part of the implementation of Priority Africa (Flagship Programme 3) and directly supports Sustainable Development Goal 11: "Make cities inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable". Moreover, the project is in line with Aspiration 5 of the African Union 2063 Agenda, which envisions "An Africa with a strong cultural identity, common heritage, values and ethics." It also upholds the 2015 Policy Document for the Integration of a Sustainable Development Perspective in the Process of the World Heritage Convention, demonstrating a commitment to sustainable development principles.

As part of its holistic approach, the project is expected to generate significant economic benefits. With tourism serving as the main driver of the local economy, the rehabilitation of the Majestic Cinema will not only serve as a new attraction for residents but also as a catalyst for economic growth and job creation for the country and particularly the communities living inside and around the World Heritage site.