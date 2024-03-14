Small Wind Power Market Worth $17 Billion by 2030 | APAC Huge Growth by Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, China

Small Wind Power Market is projected to grow at 8.8% CAGR To 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The small wind power market size was valued at $7.4 billion in 2020, and global market forecast projected to reach $17.1 billion by 2030, with global small wind forecast expected at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The small wind power market refers to the industry involved in the manufacturing, distribution, installation, and maintenance of small-scale wind turbines for power generation. Small wind turbines typically have a capacity of less than 100 kilowatts (kW) and are used in various applications, including residential, commercial, agricultural, and community settings.

The Asia-pacific region registered the highest Small Wind Power Market Share and is projected to maintain the same during the forecast period.

The key players operating and profiled in the report include Aeolos Wind Energy Ltd, Bergey Wind Power Co., City Windmills, Eocycle Technologies Inc., Northern Power Systems, Ryse Energy, SD Wind Energy Limited, Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy Co. Ltd., UNITRON Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd. and Wind Energy Solutions.

Small wind turbines are used for a variety of applications. In residential settings, they can provide on-site power generation, reduce electricity bills, and contribute to energy independence.

In commercial and agricultural sectors, small wind turbines can offset energy consumption and provide power for specific operations. They are also used in remote areas and off-grid installations to meet electricity needs.

Growth in demand for sustainable and renewable sources of energy across consumers majorly drives the demand for small wind turbines.

Small wind turbines come in various designs and technologies. Horizontal-axis wind turbines (HAWTs) and vertical-axis wind turbines (VAWTs) are the two main types. HAWTs resemble traditional windmill designs, while VAWTs have a vertical axis of rotation. The choice of turbine type depends on factors such as wind conditions, site characteristics, and specific application requirements.

Small wind power systems contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on fossil fuels. They provide a clean and renewable source of electricity, contributing to sustainability goals and environmental stewardship. Small wind turbines are often considered a visible symbol of a commitment to renewable energy in communities.

Emphasis on clean energy as well as increase in number of awareness programs conducted by governmental and private organizations is another key element that accelerates the demand for small wind turbines across the globe.

On the basis of type, the Vertical Axis Wind Turbine segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period.

On the basis of installation type, the on-grid segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period.

The small wind power market faces several challenges. One significant challenge is the intermittent and variable nature of wind resources, which affects the reliability and predictability of power generation. Other challenges include high upfront costs, limited access to suitable wind resources, and complex permitting and regulatory processes in certain regions.

On the basis of application, the commercial segment emerged as the global leader in 2020 and is anticipated to be the largest markets during the forecast period.

Small wind turbines refer to a wind power project generally under a power generation capacity of 20 kW and a rotor diameter of 10 meters or 30 feet. Small wind turbines are being widely deployed for domestic and household purposes.

Small wind turbines differ from large turbines in several crucial ways, demonstrating their relatively greater versatility. While large turbines entail mature power grids, small wind turbines find applications in both on and off power grids due to their low energy output and size.

The small wind power market offers opportunities for decentralized and renewable energy generation. Continued technological advancements, cost reductions, favorable policies, and improved understanding of wind resources are expected to shape the future of the small wind power market.

The off-grid application of small wind turbines avoid the heavy investments of expanding transmission lines to rural regions In addition, small wind turbines operate on lower wind speed as compared to large wind turbines, giving them more placement options.

