Commercial Aircraft Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

March 15, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Commercial Aircraft Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the commercial aircraft market size is predicted to reach $308.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.

The growth in the commercial aircraft market is due to legal authority allowing the use of drones for commercial use. North America region is expected to hold the largest commercial aircraft market share. Major players in the commercial aircraft market include General Electric Company, The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus Group SE, General Dynamics, Xi'an Aircraft Corporation.

Commercial Aircraft Market Segments

By Type: Passenger Aircrafts, Commercial Helicopters, Commercial Gliders and Drones, Aircraft Turbines, Aircraft Engines, Rocket Engines

By Engine Type: Turbofan, Turboprop, Turboshaft

By Size: Wide-Body, Narrow-Body, Regional, Others

By End-User: Government, Private Sector

By Operation: Autonomous Aircraft, Manual

By Geography: The global commercial aircraft market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The commercial aircraft refers to civilian and commercial aircraft used for commercial purposes such as passenger and cargo transportation. The main components of commercial aircraft include fuselage, wings, cockpit, engine, propeller, tail assembly, and landing gear.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Commercial Aircraft Market Characteristics

3. Commercial Aircraft Market Trends And Strategies

4. Commercial Aircraft Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Commercial Aircraft Market Size And Growth

……

27. Commercial Aircraft Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Commercial Aircraft Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

