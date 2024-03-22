Commercial Avionics Systems Market Size Expected To Reach$42.02 Billion By 2028
The Business Research Company's Commercial Avionics Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Commercial Avionics Systems Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the commercial avionics systems market size is predicted to reach $42.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.
The growth in the commercial avionics systems market is due to an increase in the number of airline passengers. North America region is expected to hold the largest commercial avionics systems market share. Major players in the commercial avionics systems market include General Electric Company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, The Boeing Company, Panasonic Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation.
Commercial Avionics Systems Market Segments
•By Sub System: Flight Management And Control, Health Monitoring, Electrical And Emergency, Communication Navigation And Surveillance, Other Sub Systems
•By Fit: Retrofit, Forward Fit
•By Aircraft Type: Narrow Body, Wide Body, Regional and Business Jet, Freighter
•By Geography: The global commercial avionics systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Commercial avionics products include flight controls, flight management equipment, navigation equipment, aircraft sensors, surveillance systems, and other integrated systems. The commercial avionics systems are used in cockpit electronics and airborne equipment specifically designed for use in aviation. Multiple functions are integrated into the most advanced avionics systems to improve performance, simplify maintenance, and keep costs down.
