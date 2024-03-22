Digital X-Ray Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Digital X-Ray Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Digital X-Ray Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The digital x-ray devices market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $21.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Digital X-Ray Devices Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital X-ray devices market size is predicted to reach $21.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%.

The growth in the digital X-ray devices market is due to the rising number of road accident cases. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital X-ray devices market share. Major players in the digital X-ray devices market include Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Samsung Medison, Esaote SpA, Hitachi Ltd., Canon Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

Digital X-Ray Devices Market Segments

• By Technology: Direct Radiography, Computed Radiography

• By Portability: Handheld Systems, Portable X-Ray Systems, Mobile X-Ray Systems, Floor-to-ceiling Mounted Systems, Ceiling Mounted Systems, Fixed Digital X-Ray Systems

• By Application: General Radiography, Chest Imaging Applications, Orthopedic Applications, Cardiovascular Imaging, Other General Radiography Applications, Dental Applications, Mammography, Cancer, Fluoroscopy

• By End Users: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Dental Care Centers

• By Geography: The global digital X-ray devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6101&type=smp

Digital X-ray devices are digital sensors that are used to image the human body instead of traditional photographic films. These are used for instant diagnostic imaging.

Read More On The Digital X-Ray Devices Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-xray-devices-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Digital X-Ray Devices Market Characteristics

3. Digital X-Ray Devices Market Trends And Strategies

4. Digital X-Ray Devices Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Digital X-Ray Devices Market Size And Growth

……

27. Digital X-Ray Devices Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Digital X-Ray Devices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Nuclear Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nuclear-imaging-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Dental Equipment And Supplies Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-equipment-and-supplies-global-market-report

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-and-diagnostic-laboratory-services-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model