External Urine Management Products Market Updates: is estimated to Hit USD 31.9 Billion by 2031

External Urine Management Products Market

The global external urine management products market size is segmented on the basis of gender, product type, product category, distribution channel, end user, and region. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global External Urine Management Products Market generated $15.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $31.9 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031. The external urine management products industry is seeing a growing focus on sustainability, with more and more consumers looking for products that are environmentally friendly and biodegradable. Companies in the external urine management products industry are investing in research and development to develop new products and technologies, and to stay ahead of the competition.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31363

The report extensively segments the global market for external urine management products, categorizing it by gender, product type, product category, distribution channel, end user, and region. Utilizing tables and figures, the report thoroughly analyzes each segment and sub-segment. This analysis serves as a valuable resource for market players, investors, and newcomers to identify growth opportunities within specific sub-segments in the forthcoming years.

In terms of gender, the female segment dominated the market in 2021, holding approximately four-fifths of the global market share for external urine management products and is projected to maintain its dominance until 2031. Furthermore, it is anticipated to exhibit the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period. The report also delves into the dynamics of the male segment.

In terms of product type, the pads and diapers segment seized the largest market share, comprising nearly three-fifths of the global external urine management products market in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This segment is also forecasted to achieve the fastest CAGR of 7.6% through 2031. The report also examines the urine collection catheters and bags segment.

Regarding product category, the disposable segment secured the largest share in 2021, encompassing more than three-fifths of the global external urine management products market and is anticipated to lead the market through 2031. Conversely, the non-disposable segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31813

Concerning end-users, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share, constituting nearly half of the global external urine management products market in 2021 and is anticipated to remain at the forefront during the forecast period. On the other hand, the homecare settings segment is forecasted to achieve the fastest CAGR of 7.7% through 2031.

In terms of regional analysis, North America emerged as the largest market in 2021, representing over one-third of the global external urine management products market and is poised to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific market is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The study also examines regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Hollister Inc.

Sage Products LC

Beckton Dickinson & Company

Teleflex Inc.

Consure Medical

Tilla Care Inc.

Boehringer Laboratories, LLC

Sterimed Group

Cardinal Health Inc.

Coloplast Corp.

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 (𝐁𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 10% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭):

𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐦𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plasma-protein-therapeutics-market-A12692

𝐂𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-market-A10282