Rawson Print & Packaging launches new website
Rawson Print & Packaging launches a redesigned website, aiming to improve user experience.
On the factory floor, the printing and packaging process can be complex, but it shouldn’t be for Rawson Print & Packaging’s clients”SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally acclaimed and award-winning Rawson Print & Packaging has launched a new website to better meet the needs of their customers on a range of custom print and packaging solutions.
Rawson Print & Packaging has built a track record as an industry leader in innovation and sustainability, and its 45 years of experience in printing services Australia-wide have made it the trusted printing and packaging partner for some of Australia’s biggest brands, including Metcash, Strandbags and MJ Bale.
After consulting with a range of clients and website users, Rawson Print & Packaging put user experience front and centre in the design of its website upgrade. Highlights of the new site include:
● expanded information about B2B packaging solutions and printing services, and award-winning sustainability and quality assurance initiatives
● features such as the company’s 24/7 print-on-demand service and individual client login portal, allowing customers to upload print artwork, manage jobs and reorder extra products around the clock
● improved functionality and navigation
● updated imagery showcasing Rawson’s services as well as cutting-edge printing and packaging machines.
The site also features a video that walks through Rawson Print & Packaging’s Sydney factory. The video provides website visitors with a behind-the-scenes snapshot of each stage of the printing and packaging process, starting with the design and machine set-up, travelling through the various stages of production on the company’s cutting-edge printing presses and finishing machines, and finally heroing the finished products.
The video also demonstrates Rawson Print & Packaging’s commitment to sustainability with its automated wastepaper and recycling system.
“On the factory floor, the printing and packaging process can be complex, but it shouldn’t be for Rawson Print & Packaging’s clients,” said Andrew Price, Managing Director of Rawson Print & Packaging.
“We’ve completed the website upgrade to make the whole process as smooth and easy as possible for our clients, ensuring all the information on our products and services, as well as their own bespoke client profile, are available at the click of their mouse.”
“We understand that quality and excellence isn’t just in the printing and packaging we deliver, it’s everywhere in our company: our experienced team, our investment in innovation and technology, our commitment to sustainability and, as this upgrade demonstrates, our website.”
Over its more than four decades of operation, Rawson Print & Packaging has built a reputation as one of Australia’s most awarded printing and packaging companies, with thousands of satisfied and repeat clients of all sizes and across all industries.
Rawson Print & Packaging is backed by its ISO 9001 quality and ISO 12647 colour accreditations, and, with a focus on renewable and sustainable printing and packaging, it’s also a Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified printer and EcoVadis (Silver) member.
At Rawson Print & Packaging, we pride ourselves on executing your message with care and attention. Printing poised for perfection, on-time, within budget.