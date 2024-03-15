Sports Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Sports Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The sports market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $629.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Sports Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the sports market size is predicted to reach $629.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.

The growth in the sports market is due to the rising interest of people in sports worldwide. North America region is expected to hold the largest sports market share. Major players in the sports market include Liberty Media Corporation, Life Time Group Hldgs, Futbol Club Barcelona, Maruhan, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp, Dallas Cowboys.

Sports Market Segments

• By Type: Spectator Sports, Participatory Sports

• By Revenue Source: Media Rights, Merchandising, Tickets, Sponsorship

• By Ownership: Chained, Standalone

• Sub segments: Sports Team & Clubs, Racing & Individual Sports, Golf Courses And Country Clubs, Skiing Facilities, Marinas, Fitness And Recreational Sports Centers, Bowling Centers, Other Participatory Sports

o By Geography: The global sports market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Sports are group games and individual activities that involve physical activity and skills. Sports help to overcome adversities and win. Playing sports helps release pressure and tension in a healthy and controlled way, and improves mood, and concentration.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Sports Market Characteristics

3. Sports Market Trends And Strategies

4. Sports Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Sports Market Size And Growth

……

27. Sports Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Sports Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

