Calibre Achieves Year 3 Compliance With the World Gold Council’s Responsible Gold Mining Principles

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the "Company" or "Calibre") is pleased to announce its attainment of Year 3 conformance with the World Gold Council’s Responsible Gold Mining Principles (“RGMPs”). This significant milestone underscores Calibre’s unwavering commitment to ethical, sustainable, and responsible mining practices.



The World Gold Council’s RGMPs serve as a benchmark for the gold mining industry, emphasizing key areas including environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and robust governance practices. Calibre’s achievement of Year 3 RGMP compliance reaffirms the Company’s dedication to upholding these fundamental principles across its operations.

Darren Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: “We are pleased to announce our Year 3 conformance with the World Gold Council’s RGMPs. This achievement underscores our pursuit of excellence in sustainability and ethical mining practices. It reflects our commitment to foster positive impacts on the environment, engaging with, and supporting local communities, and upholding rigorous governance standards.

“Calibre’s adherence to the RGMPs is exemplified through our comprehensive sustainability initiatives. The Company’s efforts extend beyond regulatory compliance, focusing on continuous improvement to minimize our environmental footprint, as well as transparent and extensive community engagement to create a positive impact in the regions in which we operate.”

The RGMP Conformance Report and Assurance Letter can be found here and on the Company website at www.calibremining.com.

COMMUNITY RELATIONS MANAGER RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS “WOMAN OF GOLD” RECOGNITION

Calibre is also proud to announce that the Company´s Community Relations Manager in Nicaragua, Angelica Calderon, has been recognized by Women in Mining–Central America as a “Woman of Gold.” This prestigious recognition highlights Ms. Calderon’s outstanding contributions to Calibre’s sustainability efforts and her invaluable role in fostering positive relationships with the Company’s host communities.

Women in Mining–Central America (WIM-CA) is one of over 40 WIM groups worldwide, bringing together more than 10,000 individuals across 100+ countries to foster, promote and empower women in the mining industry, addressing issues such as workforce promotion, inclusion and diversity, education and advocacy.

Petri Salopera, SVP Sustainability of Calibre, stated: “Our journey toward sustainability and responsible mining is an ongoing commitment. Angelica Calderon’s recognition as a 'Woman of Gold' by Women in Mining–Central America is a testament to Calibre’s dedication to transparency and accountability in our community engagement. During her 38 years of experience in the mining industry, Ms. Calderon has broken gender paradigms and barriers, working initially as a geologist, and ascending through leadership positions in the areas of Environment, Health and Safety, and Community Relations.

“Ms. Calderon has been a pioneer in the mining sector in Nicaragua, not only mentoring other women on the Calibre team, but also serving as a role model for all colleagues in the industry. She personifies Calibre’s mission to create enduring value for our stakeholders while maintaining the highest standards of responsible gold production.”

About Calibre

Calibre is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Newfoundland & Labrador in Canada, Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua. Calibre is focused on delivering sustainable value for shareholders, local communities and all stakeholders through responsible operations and a disciplined approach to growth. With a strong balance sheet, a proven management team, strong operating cash flow, accretive development projects and district-scale exploration opportunities Calibre will unlock significant value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Darren Hall”

Darren Hall, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Ryan King

SVP Corporate Development & IR

T: 604.628.1012

E: calibre@calibremining.com

W: www.calibremining.com

Calibre’s head office is located at Suite 1560, 200 Burrard St., Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3L6.

X / Facebook / LinkedIn / YouTube

The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: the Company’s expectations toward higher grades mined and processed going forward; statements relating to the Company’s 2023 priority resource expansion opportunities; the Company’s metal price and cut-off grade assumptions. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Calibre's control. For a listing of risk factors applicable to the Company, please refer to Calibre's annual information form (“AIF”) for the year ended December 31, 2022, and its management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the year ended December 31, 2022, all available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Calibre's forward-looking statements such as potential sanctions implemented as a result of the United States Executive Order 13851 dated October 24, 2022.

Calibre's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. Such assumptions include but are not limited to: the Company being able to mine and process higher grades and keep production costs relatively flat going forward; there not being an increase in production costs as a result of any supply chain issues or ongoing COVID-19 restrictions; there being no adverse drop in metal price or cut-off grade at the Company’s Nevada properties. Calibre does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.