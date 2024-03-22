Global Eyewear Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Eyewear Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The eyewear market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $244.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Eyewear Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the eyewear market size is predicted to reach $244.24 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%.

The growth in the eyewear market is due to the increasing cases of deteriorating eye health. North America region is expected to hold the largest eyewear market share. Major players in the eyewear market include Silhouette International Schmied AG, JAND Inc., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Essilor International S.A., Carl Zeiss AG.

Eyewear Market Segments

• By Product: Contact Lenses, Spectacles, Sunglasses

• By Gender: Men, Women, Unisex

• By Distribution Channel: Optical Stores, Independent Brand Showrooms, Online Stores, Retail Stores

• By Geography: The global eyewear market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Eyewear refers to devices and accessories worn on the eyes to protect or improve vision or eyesight. Eyewear is also used as an accessory for fashion or beautification. Spectacles, sunglasses, goggles, and contact lenses are some of the most commonly used eyewear.

