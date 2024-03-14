Video Laryngoscope Market : Asia-Pacific is Predicted to Grow at the Highest CAGR During 2021-2031

Video Laryngoscope Market

The video laryngoscope market is estimated to reach $204.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

North America accounted for a majority of the global video laryngoscope market share in 2021, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global video laryngoscope market generated $123.9 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $204.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The report provides a detailed breakdown of the global video laryngoscope market, segmented by type, usability, end-user, and region. Each segment and its sub-categories are comprehensively analyzed with graphical and tabular representations, aiding market players, investors, and new entrants in devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generators identified in the report.

In terms of type, the rigid segment dominated the market in 2021, capturing over three-fifths of the global market share and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Conversely, the flexible segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during this period.

Regarding usability, the reusable segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, representing nearly three-fifths of the global market and is poised to sustain its dominance in the forecast period. Meanwhile, the disposable segment is forecasted to experience the swiftest CAGR of 5.4% during the same timeframe.

Analyzing end-user segments, hospitals held the largest market share in 2021, constituting nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to uphold its leading position in the forecast period. Conversely, the clinics segment is projected to demonstrate the highest CAGR of 6.2% during this period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Advin Health Care

Ambu A/S

Flexicare Medical Limited

VIMED MEDICAL

Infinium Medical, Inc.

Intersurgical Ltd

Karl Storz Se & Co. KG

Medtronic

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Prodol Meditec

Roper Technologies, Inc. (Verathon Inc.)

Sunmed, LLC

SourceMark, LLC

Shenzhen HugeMed Medical Technology Development Co., Ltd

VDO Medical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd (VDO)

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players in the global video laryngoscope market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

