Ureteroscopy Market Set to Cross $1.3 Billion Mark by 2031 with a Growing 5.5% CAGR

Ureteroscopy Market Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently unveiled a research study titled "Ureteroscopy Market Outlook and Forecast 2021-2031." This report delivers a comprehensive analysis of market risks, spotlights opportunities, and provides essential support for strategic and tactical decision-making spanning from 2021 to 2031. A ureteroscope is a particular kind of endoscope which is either rigid, flexible, or semi-flexible with a camera and light source at one end. Ureteroscopes are the types of endoscopes used for visualization and examination of the urinary tract. Ureteroscopes are particularly long and thin, they can be inserted into the urethra and moved up into the bladder and into the ureter.



Read More: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ureteroscopy-market-A11013



Ureteroscopy Market Statistics: The global ureteroscopy market size was valued at $807.34 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1,379.82 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.



Ureteroscopy Market Growth Drivers:

Prevalence of Urological Disorders: The increasing prevalence of urological disorders such as kidney stones, urinary tract infections, and ureteral strictures is driving the demand for ureteroscopy procedures as a minimally invasive treatment option.

Advancements in Endoscopic Technologies: Continuous advancements in endoscopic technologies, including the development of smaller and more flexible ureteroscopes, improved visualization systems, and advanced lithotripsy devices, enhance the safety, efficacy, and precision of ureteroscopic procedures.

Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures: Growing patient preference for minimally invasive treatment options due to reduced post-operative pain, shorter recovery times, and lower risk of complications is fueling the adoption of ureteroscopy as a preferred treatment modality for urological conditions.

Rising Geriatric Population: The increasing geriatric population worldwide, who are more prone to developing kidney stones and other urological disorders, is expected to boost the demand for ureteroscopic procedures.

Technological Innovations in Lithotripsy: Technological innovations in lithotripsy devices, such as laser lithotripsy and pneumatic lithotripsy, improve stone fragmentation efficiency, reduce procedure times, and enhance stone clearance rates during ureteroscopy procedures.

Growing Healthcare Infrastructure: Investments in healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies, contribute to the availability of advanced urological treatment options, including ureteroscopy, thereby driving market growth.



Click To Get Sample Copy: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11013



Ureteroscopy Market Report Highlights

Market Overview:

Market Size By 2031: USD 1.4 billion

Growth Rate: CAGR of 5.5%

Forecast Period: 2021 - 2031

Report Pages: 210



Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Flexible Ureteroscope

Semi-Rigid Ureteroscope



By Application:

Urolithiasis

Kidney Cancer

Urinary Stricture

Others



By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others



Key Market Players:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Hoya Corporation

OTU Medical

Richard Wolf GmbH

Stryker Corporation

Advin Health Care

Cliniva Healthcare

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

STERIS plc

Olympus Corporation



Other Players: Philips



If opting for the Global version of Ureteroscopy; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered in the Intelligent Study

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?



Procure Complete Report (220+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11013



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.



Explore More Reports:

Ureteroscopy Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ureteroscopy-market-A11013

Artificial Retina Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/artificial-retina-market-A10878

Dental Digital X-ray Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dental-digital-x-ray-market

Medical Drones Market, https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medical-drones-market-A10502



Why Choose Allied Market Research?

Industries’ Best Analysts

Exclusive Product Offerings

Customer Research Services

Dynamics Research Methodology

Comprehensive Reports

Latest Technological Advancements

Value Chain Analysis

Future Market Opportunities

Market Growth Dynamics

Quality Assurance

Post-sales Support

Continuous Report Update



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



Contact Us:

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022,

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com