Market Size Of U.S. 60-80 Feet Motorized Yacht Charter Industry is anticipated to experience a growth rate of 14.0%

U.S. 60-80 Feet Motorized Yacht Charter Market

The report offers detailed segmentation of the U.S. 60-80 feet motorized yacht charter market based on application.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒. 𝟔𝟎-𝟖𝟎 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐘𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐭 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $𝟐𝟏𝟓.𝟗 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟖𝟎𝟑.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟒.𝟎% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in number of private islands on cruise itineraries, surge in number of high net worth individuals, and shift toward alternative sources of energy, and rise in disposable income drive the growth of the U.S. 60-80 Feet motorized yacht charter market. However, high cost associated with yacht charter and several environmental concerns associated with boating restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, increased involvement of intermediaries & hybrid business models, changes in yacht infrastructure, and rise in trend of yacht tourism present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

In addition, manufacturers across the globe are developing efficient yachts that are capable to travel across seas such as Caribbean & Mediterranean waters to Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Antarctic sea for leisure activities. This shift coupled with the development in yacht infrastructure has led to the growth of the yacht market, as it is used as an attraction factor for people across the U.S. Furthermore, the yacht charter distinguishes between two type of renting, i.e., bareboat yacht chartering and chartering with the skippers/crew.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players profiled in the U.S. 60-80 feet motorized yacht charter market are Anacortes Yacht Charters, Boatsetter, Charles Charters, GetMyBoat, Metro Yacht Charters of New York, Northrop & Johnson, Ritzy Charters, Sailo, Seattle Yachts, Tranquilisea Yachting, and Yachtico Inc

Based on application, the vacation & leisure segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 13.6% from 2021 to 2030.

In addition, the growth of the U.S. 60-80 feet motorized yacht charter market is expected to be influenced by eternal need for luxury coupled with improvement in lifestyle. Moreover, the introduction of new materials such as structural glass has allowed yacht architectures to reach new levels of sophistication.

The U.S. 60-80 feet motorized yacht charter market share is segmented into application. The applications covered in the study include vacation or leisure and others.

With increasing number of cases, consumers opted to spend on necessities and food supply compared to recreational & leisure activities in the highly impacted regions, including Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The North American yacht chartering market witnessed a slight dip in the first quarter of 2020, owing to the pandemic's sudden outbreak. Companies having reservations either delayed or cancelled their possible trips, due to imposed government restrictions to retain the spread of COVID-19.

