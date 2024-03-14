Cyclodextrin Market is Expanding Rapidly with Promising Growth Prospects

Cyclodextrin Market Size Worth $579.6 Million by 2032 | CAGR: 5.7%: AMR

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has released a report titled "Cyclodextrin Market by Type (Alpha-Cyclodextrin, Beta-Cyclodextrin, and Gamma-Cyclodextrin), End-User Industry (Food, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Chemical, Textile, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global cyclodextrin market was valued at $334.0 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $579.6 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global cyclodextrin market is primarily driven by an increase in nutraceutical applications. Cyclodextrins are integral in formulating nutraceuticals, which have seen growing popularity due to heightened awareness of health and wellness. Cyclodextrins aid in enhancing the bioavailability of certain nutrients, making them more effective in functional food and dietary supplements. As the nutraceutical market expands, the demand for cyclodextrins in this sector is expected to rise. However, the high production costs of cyclodextrin may impede market growth.

The beta-cyclodextrin segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period:

In terms of type, the beta-cyclodextrin segment held the largest share in 2022, contributing to two-thirds of the global cyclodextrin market revenue. Beta-cyclodextrin finds extensive use in the pharmaceutical industry for drug delivery purposes. Its ability to form inclusion complexes with various drugs aids in improving their solubility, stability, and bioavailability. With ongoing advancements in pharmaceutical research, the demand for beta-cyclodextrin in drug formulation is expected to increase.

The pharmaceuticals segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period:

The pharmaceuticals segment dominated the end-user industry in 2022, contributing to more than one-third of the global cyclodextrin market revenue. The pharmaceutical sector is witnessing significant growth, driven by increased spending on the development of highly efficient drugs where organic chemicals play a crucial role as pharmaceutical solvents. For instance, the Indian pharmaceutical industry witnessed a growth of 17.7% in 2021 and is projected to grow by 22% by the end of 2022. This growth trajectory is expected to foster the demand for cyclodextrins in the pharmaceutical sector during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032:

North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than four-ninths of the cyclodextrin market. The region boasts a robust pharmaceutical industry that consistently drives innovation. Cyclodextrins play a vital role in drug delivery systems, addressing challenges related to the solubility and stability of certain drugs. The region's focus on developing novel drug formulations and improving therapeutic outcomes significantly contributes to the demand for cyclodextrins in the pharmaceutical sector.

Leading Market Players:

Cambrex Corporation

Cayman Chemical

Wellona Pharma

Wacker Chemie AG

Cyclolab

Tocopharm Co. Limited

Roquette Frères

Midas Pharma GmbH

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc.

These key players have implemented various strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, and agreements to enhance their market share and maintain dominance in different regions. The report provides valuable insights into their business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves, thereby showcasing the competitive scenario in the global cyclodextrin market.

