Transrectal Ultrasound Market Trends : to Surpass USD 313.8 Million by 2031

Transrectal Ultrasound Market

Factor that drive the growth of the global transrectal ultrasound market size include technological advancement in transrectal ultrasound systems.

Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, capturing around one-third of the global transrectal ultrasound market, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Transrectal Ultrasound Market by Product (System, Transducer), by Type (Trolley or Cart-based, Handheld or Portable), by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global transrectal ultrasound industry generated $207.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $313.8 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The global transrectal ultrasound market is witnessing growth driven by various factors. The prevalence of prostate cancer is on the rise, alongside an increase in the adoption of imaging systems within healthcare facilities. Additionally, the market is benefitting from the introduction of new and technologically advanced systems. However, challenges such as a shortage of skilled sonographers, high costs associated with sophisticated ultrasound devices, and unfavorable reimbursement policies for ultrasound procedures are impeding market growth. Despite these challenges, opportunities lie ahead with the increasing prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia, the expansion of healthcare facilities in developing countries, and growing research and development efforts by key industry players to innovate and advance ultrasound systems.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒚𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒎 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒓𝒖𝒍𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒐𝒐𝒔𝒕 𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅

In 2021, the system segment emerged as the dominant force in the global transrectal ultrasound market, accounting for over three-fifths of the market share, and it is poised to uphold this leading position throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, this segment is anticipated to experience the most rapid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031. The surge in adoption of transrectal ultrasound systems for diagnosing rectal abnormalities is driving the growth of this segment.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒚 𝒐𝒓 𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒕-𝒃𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒅𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅

In terms of type, the trolley or cart-based segment captured the majority market share, accounting for almost three-fourths of the global transrectal ultrasound market in 2021, and is forecasted to sustain its supremacy in the upcoming period. This dominance is attributed to the heightened diagnostic precision offered by these devices. Conversely, the handheld or portable segment is anticipated to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is driven by escalating demand for handheld ultrasound devices, spurred by the increasing trend of remote patient monitoring. Furthermore, handheld devices are acclaimed for delivering superior image quality.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒅𝒊𝒂𝒈𝒏𝒐𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒄 𝒍𝒂𝒃𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒅𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅

In terms of end users, the diagnostic laboratories segment claimed the majority market share, comprising over half of the global transrectal ultrasound market in 2021, and is anticipated to sustain its leadership position in the forthcoming period. This dominance is attributed to the growing prevalence of diagnostic laboratories and the escalating number of patients undergoing prostate cancer diagnosis within these facilities. Conversely, the hospitals segment is projected to observe the most significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. This growth is driven by the rising adoption of ultrasound imaging systems within hospital settings.

𝑳𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔

Echo-Son SA

Esaote SpA

Exact Imaging

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

General Electric Company(GE Healthcare)

KOELIS

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Sonablate Corp

ThePrometheus Group

