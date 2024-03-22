Carbon Nanotube Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Carbon Nanotube Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Carbon Nanotube Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the carbon nanotube market size is predicted to reach $9.33 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%.
The growth in the carbon nanotube market is due to increasing demand for lightweight and low carbon-emitting vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest carbon nanotube market share. Major players in the carbon nanotube market includeLG Chem Ltd., Kumho Petrochemical, Arkema S.A, Showa Denko K.K., Cabot Corporation, OCSiAl, Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co. Ltd.
Carbon Nanotube Market Segments
•By Product: Single-Walled Nanotubes, Multi-Walled Nanotubes
•By Method: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Arc Discharge, Laser Ablation, Floating Catalyst, CoMoCAT, Catalytic Chemical Vapor Deposition (CCVD), High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide, Other Methods.
•By End User: Electronics And Semiconductors, Energy And Storage, Chemical Material And Polymers, Medical And Pharmacy, Structural Composites Applications, Other End-Use Industries
•By Geography: The global carbon nanotube market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The carbon nanotube refers to the hybridized carbon atoms that are arranged in hexagonal and consist of cylindrical large molecules, which can be formed by a rolling single sheet of graphene or a double sheet of graphene. They possess strong structural, mechanical, and electronic properties, due to their nano-sized physical attributes such as small size and low mass.
