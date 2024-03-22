Global Formaldehyde Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Formaldehyde Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The formaldehyde market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $30.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Formaldehyde Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the formaldehyde market size is predicted to reach $30.05 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.

The growth in the formaldehyde market is due to growing demand from the construction industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest formaldehyde market share. Major players in the formaldehyde market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Johnson Matthey Process Technologies, AkzoNobel NV, Celanese Corporation, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC.

Formaldehyde Market Segments

• By Type: Urea Formaldehyde, Phenol Formaldehyde, Melamine Formaldehyde, Polyoxymethylene, Other Types

• By Application: Resins, Fibers, Solvents, Plasticizers, Drying Agents, Other Chemical Intermediates

• By End-User: Construction, Furniture, Automotive, Healthcare, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global formaldehyde market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Formaldehyde refers to a colorless pungent irritating gas CH2O is a solution made by oxidizing methanol. Formaldehyde is used as preservatives in food, paints and cosmetics and also to make under-the-hood components and interior molded components that need to withstand high temperatures.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Formaldehyde Market Characteristics

3. Formaldehyde Market Trends And Strategies

4. Formaldehyde Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Formaldehyde Market Size And Growth

……

27. Formaldehyde Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Formaldehyde Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

