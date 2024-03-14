Pain Management Drugs Market to Reach USD 91.64 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 3.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Pain Management Drugs Market

Pain Management Drugs Market size was estimated at USD 71.43 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit USD 91.64 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8%

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global Pain Management Drugs Market size was estimated at USD 71.43 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit USD 91.64 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬-

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, favorable regulatory scenario, and surge in the number of geriatric population drive the growth of the global pain management drugs market. On the other hand, availability of alternative therapies, drug exploitation, and patent expiration of prescribed drugs impede the growth to some extent. However, advancements in drug development and untapped markets in developing economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the industry.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

Several clinics offering pain management services were no longer open for public services during the first phase of the lockdown, owing the safety measures imposed by government bodies across the world.

Most of the chronic pain facilities were deemed non-urgent and elective interventional procedures were restricted to lessen risk of the viral spread.

In such a scenario, the demand for pain management drugs happened to increase and telemedicines became an effective way to offer necessary medical services to patients with chronic pain.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐢𝐝𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕-

Based on drug class, the opioids segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the global pain management drugs market share in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by the end of 2027. High popularity of these drugs worldwide fuels the segment growth. The anti-migraine agents segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 4.7% throughout the forecast period.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞-

Based on indication, the neuropathic pain segment contributed to nearly one-fifth of the global pain management drugs market revenue in 2019 and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. As per statistics by the International Association for the Study of Pain, almost 35% of the 33 million people with HIV globally suffer from neuropathic pain, thereby driving the segment growth. Presence of large patient population is the major factor that increases the demand for drugs for neuropathic pain. The cancer pain segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-

Based on pain type, the chronic pain segment held the highest share in 2019, generating 92% of the global pain management drugs market. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 3.9% till 2027, owing to high popularity of these pain management drugs worldwide.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭-

Based on geography, North America held the major market share in 2019, generating nearly half of the global pain management drugs market, owing to large number of aging population and favorable regulatory conditions. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 4.5% till 2027. This is attributed to presence of larger patient pool and increase in healthcare expenditure in the region

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

Eli Lilly & Company

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Endo Health Solutions, Inc.

Purdue Pharma L.P., Inc.

Mylan NV.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer

Abbott Laboratories

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

