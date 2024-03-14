European Peace Facility: EU agrees to another €5 billion in military support for Ukraine 

On 13 March, Coreper (the Committee of the Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the Member States to the European Union) agreed in principle to

provide Ukraine with another military support of €5 billion, EU High Representative Josep Borrell announced on X.

“The message is clear: we will support Ukraine with whatever it takes to prevail,” said Borrell.

The funding should be provided to the Ukraine Assistance Fund through the European Peace Facility.

“The EU remains determined to provide lasting support to Ukraine and ensure that the country gets the military equipment it needs to defend itself,” the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU wrote on X.

Coreper is composed of the ‘permanent representatives’ from each member state, who, in effect, are their country’s ambassadors to the EU. They express the position of their government. Coreper is the Council’s main preparatory body. All items to be included into the Council’s agenda (except for some agricultural matters) must first be examined by Coreper, unless the Council decides otherwise.

