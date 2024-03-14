Automotive Headliner (OE) Market Expected to Reach USD 19.83 Billion by 2031, with a Growth Rate of 4.5% CAGR- Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Innovations in automotive headliners are possible due to technological advancements. This not only expands the variety of designs but also reduces the cost of the product. Consequently, the demand within the consumer market rises. Thus, this is another crucial market driving force under consideration.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The forecasted market valuation of the global automotive headliner (OE) market by the end of 2031 is US$ 19.83 billion. The advancement of the market is subject to a CAGR of 4.5%. The previous market valuation measured by 2021 was US$ 12.77 billion. This market growth is subjected to various driving forces.



The differentiation of products in terms of their capacities has become possible on OEM platforms. The life of existing automobile platforms has also been extended, increasing the demand for relevant products. Due to this, the dependency on OEMs increases, which creates a significant driving force for the market under consideration.

Consumers' incomes have been increasing recently. This increased disposable income allows them to buy premium cars and other products. Subsequently, the demand for allied products like automotive headliners also increases. This increased demand for the product drives the market directly. Such a heavy force for the subject market proves to be the reason for the market's growth during the forecasted period.

High-performance thermoplastics have gained popularity in the consumer market due to their durability. Consequently, this market segment has grown exponentially and is forecasted to grow substantially. It fuels the development of the subject market.

Like the thermoplastic market segment, the fabric material market segment is also expected to grow. This helps the market increase as the cost of raw materials for automotive headliners reduces. As a result, significant market forces were observed for the subject market.

Key Findings from the Market Report



The global automotive headliner (OE) market can be segmented based on many factors. Based on the headliner substrate, the thermoplastic market segment increases the heat-dampening effect. Consequently, it generates more demand within the market.

Based on the material, cars and trucks often use fabric headliners. The requirement for material is less, as compared to other materials, which adds value to the market segment.

Hatchback category vehicles form an important market segment, which requires headlines on a mass level.

With the help of conventional technology, headliner fabric is produced, which is still a demanded market segment.

Regional Profile



The rise in the automobile sector within Asia Pacific is the main reason for the market growth in the region mentioned above. It has been forecasted that Asia Pacific will hold about 39.12% of the market. Thus, it is one of the significant contributors to the market.

European countries like Germany have excellent technological infrastructure and engineering expertise. This fuels the growth of the automobile sector within these countries. Therefore, Europe is another significant contributor to the subject market.

Due to the technological development in North America, similar to Europe, it is also one of the key contributors to the market that fuels its growth.

Key Developments in the Automotive Headliner Market



In September 2017, Adient plc. acquired Futuris Group. It helped the said business in diversifying its area of operation.

Grupo Antolin installed a new plant in Alabama, USA, in April 2018. This helped the organization to boost its production of automotive parts.

Motus Integrated Technologies acquired Janesville Fiber Solutions in August 2019. Due to this strategic move, the enterprise expansion was possible.

Competitive Landscape





Various competitors within the market have cluttered the market.

Adient plc. is one of these competitors famous for manufacturing commercial vehicle seats. It also produces foam seats for vehicles.

Freudenberg Performance Materials operates in a diverse market of the textile sector, where it produces different knitted fabrics, foams, composites, etc.

Harodite Industries operates mainly in the textile industry. However, it is known for its headliners and various other allied products.

Key Players



Adient plc.

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Grupo Antolin

Harodite Industries

Howa-Tramico

IAC Group

Industrialesusd S.p.A.

Lear Corporation

Motus Integrated Technologies

SMS Auto Fabrics

Sage Automotive Interiors

Toray Plastics (America), Inc.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

UGN Inc.

Market Segmentation



Headliner Substrate

Thermoplastic

Thermoset

Material Type

Fabric

Foam-backed

Suede Foam-backed

Perforated Vinyl

Synthetic-backed cloth

Composite

Technology

Lighted

Conventional

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicles

Hatchback

Sedan

Utility Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

