Atos positioned as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services report

Paris, France – March 14, 2024 – Atos today announces that it has been positioned as a Leader by Gartner® in its 2024 Magic Quadrant™ for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (ODWS), based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute. This is the eighth consecutive year that Atos has been named a Leader in a Gartner Magic Quadrant report dedicated to Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (ODWS)1.

Atos’ Engaged Employee Experience includes Outsourced Digital Workplace Services that provide a holistic, customized and integrated approach focused on persona based employee journeys. Atos ODWS enables employees to work from anywhere thanks to GenAI-enabled automated digital platforms. With connected and orchestrated HR, IT processes and digital workplace practices to ensure cohesive collaboration, employees feel supported, leading to higher engagement and performance, with consequently improved customer satisfaction and business profitability.

Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) lies at the core of Atos’ ODWS offering as proves the launch of a sustainable digital workplace suite designed to support organizations in reaching their CSR goals. This suite includes device lifecycle management and 20 “Tech for Good” services encompassing social value and accessibility criteria.

“We believe this recognition testifies to our commitment to continuously develop a result-driven portfolio, highlighted by our significant achievements in the implementation of a GenAI platform to maximize employees' digital productivity and by the launch of solutions to decrease the environmental footprint of workplace devices and their usage. We are extremely proud to see our relentless engagement in developing people-oriented and sustainable services for our customers recognized by Gartner for the eighth year in a row” said Leon Gilbert, Senior Vice President – Global Head of Digital Workplace, Tech Foundations.

Tech Foundations is the Atos Group business leading in managed services, focusing on hybrid cloud infrastructure, employee experience and technology services.

The 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ evaluated 18 service providers based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Tech Foundations

Tech Foundations is the Atos Group business line leading in managed services, focusing on hybrid cloud infrastructure, employee experience and technology services, through decarbonized, automated and AI-enabled solutions. Its 48,000 employees advance what matters to the world’s businesses, institutions and communities. It is present in 69 countries, with an annual revenue of € 6 billion.

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 95,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

1 The 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services replaces three separate regional Magic Quadrants for North America, Europe and the Asia/Pacific region, called Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services (2017-2021).

